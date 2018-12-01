Some people might think teenagers are concerned only about the latest technological gadget, the social media platform du jour or how they can get away with doing as little work as possible.
We see, time and time again, that that's simply not the case.
Take, for example, a group of students that attend Centennial High School. For their Virtual Enterprise class, students had to create and operate a fictional company. Did they come up with a new and improved selfie stick or an innovative dating app? No. They tapped their most basic instinct — survival — and created a bulletproof backpack.
The theoretical backpack protects its wearer from both the front and rear in case of a violent incident on campus. Talk about topical.
Other products available from this virtual business include bulletproof binders, pepper spray and stun guns. The company also offers services such as active shooter and self-defense training courses.
“The goal is that people can effectively and efficiently use products and services they know so they’re not left in fear. They’re not frozen when an emergency comes around,” Centennial senior Alex Bridges said in an interview with The Californian's Joseph Luiz.
Recent events clearly influenced the students' idea to create the backpacks. Centennial High graduate Bailey Schweitzer was among the 58 people killed in the Las Vegas Route 91 shooting last year, and Bakersfield had its own mass shooting in September in which six died. And just last month, a gunman entered a Thousand Oaks bar hosting a college night and killed 12 people.
The Centennial students also saw that local educators are taking the potential threat seriously as well; their project is not just some case of teen paranoia. The 2018-19 school year finds the Kern High School District teaching basic active-shooter response techniques to students.
According to the Gun Violence Archive website, the U.S. has seen more than 320 mass shootings in 2018. And today is just the 336th day of the year.
These students have had enough and they've decided to take their safety into their own hands. In a simpler time, they might have come up with a "fun" product. That they're thinking of their very survival, and have the battle scars to prove it, says a lot.
We should be proud of the Centennial virtual business team for its spunk and innovation, proud of the parents who supported them and proud of the educators who guided and inspired them to this level of success.
The "virtual" bulletproof backpack costs around $500 apiece, so it's probably out of range for some families, but the symbolism of the students' creation is itself valuable.
We hope Centennial produces more of the type of innovative thinkers we see on that team. We hope every local school produces innovators.
But we also hope our schools are able to produce the type of leaders who will step forward with the ideas, courage and persuasive powers it'll take to make our schools truly safer.
One way these future leaders might emerge is by creating a more open environment for conversation. Dialogue must be encouraged.
Two Ohio high school students recently organized just such discussion. They convened a panel that included a gun shop owner, the regional NAACP president, their town's police chief and the school principal. The discussion focused on gun safety in their local schools and, more generally, life in a post-Columbine world. The participants said they found the experience valuable.
Perhaps Bakersfield could benefit from a similar forum.
It's commendable that students are creatively taking matters into their own hands. It's time for the broader community to join them.