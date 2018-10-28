The Bakersfield Californian’s editorial board recommends these candidates and initiatives to Kern County voters:
City Council:
Ward 1: Willie Rivera
Ward 3: Ken Weir
Ward 4: Bob Smith
Ward 7: Chris Parlier
Board of Supervisors:
2nd District: Zack Scrivner
3rd District: Mike Maggard
4th District: Grace Vallejo
Kern High School District:
Area 1: Mike Williams
Area 4: Jenifer Pitcher
Area 5: Bryan Batey
Local measures:
Panama-Buena Vista Union School District bond: YES
Marijuana Measure J: NO
Marijuana Measure K: NO
Marijuana Measure O: NO
City sales tax: YES
County sales tax: YES
State Assembly:
32nd Assembly District: Rudy Salas
34th Assembly District: Vince Fong
State Senate:
14th Senate District: Andy Vidak
16th Senate District: Shannon Grove
Congress:
U.S. Senator: Dianne Feinstein
21st Congressional District: David Valadao
23rd Congressional District: Kevin McCarthy
State constitutional offices:
Governor: Gavin Newsom
Lt. Governor: Eleni Kounalakis
Attorney General: Xavier Becerra
Secretary of State: Alex Padilla
Controller: Betty Yee
Treasurer: Fiona Ma
Insurance Commissioner: Steve Poizner
Board of Equalization: Tom Hallinan
Public Instruction: Marshall Tuck
Statewide propositions:
Prop 1 – Veterans and Affordable Housing Bond: YES
Prop 2 – Homeless Housing Prevention Bond: YES
Prop 3 – Water Supply and Water Quality Bond: YES
Prop 4 – Children’s Hospitals Bond: YES
Prop 5 – Property Tax Transfer: YES
Prop 6 – Gas Tax Repeal: NO
Prop 7 – Year-round Daylight Savings Time: NO
Prop 8 – Dialysis Clinic Revenue Cap: NO
Prop 9 – Three Californias: Withdrawn by court order
Prop 10 – Rent Control: NO
Prop 11 – Ambulance Crew Rest Breaks: YES
Prop 12 – Animal Cages: NO
