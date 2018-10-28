The Bakersfield Californian’s editorial board recommends these candidates and initiatives to Kern County voters:

City Council:

Ward 1: Willie Rivera

Ward 3: Ken Weir

Ward 4: Bob Smith

Ward 7: Chris Parlier

Board of Supervisors:

2nd District: Zack Scrivner

3rd District: Mike Maggard

4th District: Grace Vallejo

Kern High School District:

Area 1: Mike Williams

Area 4: Jenifer Pitcher

Area 5: Bryan Batey

Local measures:

Panama-Buena Vista Union School District bond: YES

Marijuana Measure J: NO

Marijuana Measure K: NO

Marijuana Measure O: NO

City sales tax: YES

County sales tax: YES

State Assembly:

32nd Assembly District: Rudy Salas

34th Assembly District: Vince Fong

State Senate:

14th Senate District: Andy Vidak

16th Senate District: Shannon Grove

Congress:

U.S. Senator: Dianne Feinstein

21st Congressional District: David Valadao

23rd Congressional District: Kevin McCarthy

State constitutional offices:

Governor: Gavin Newsom

Lt. Governor: Eleni Kounalakis

Attorney General: Xavier Becerra

Secretary of State: Alex Padilla

Controller: Betty Yee

Treasurer: Fiona Ma

Insurance Commissioner: Steve Poizner

Board of Equalization: Tom Hallinan

Public Instruction: Marshall Tuck

Statewide propositions:

Prop 1 – Veterans and Affordable Housing Bond: YES

Prop 2 – Homeless Housing Prevention Bond: YES

Prop 3 – Water Supply and Water Quality Bond: YES

Prop 4 – Children’s Hospitals Bond: YES

Prop 5 – Property Tax Transfer: YES

Prop 6 – Gas Tax Repeal: NO

Prop 7 – Year-round Daylight Savings Time: NO

Prop 8 – Dialysis Clinic Revenue Cap: NO

Prop 9 – Three Californias: Withdrawn by court order

Prop 10 – Rent Control: NO

Prop 11 – Ambulance Crew Rest Breaks: YES

Prop 12 – Animal Cages: NO

