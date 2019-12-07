Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin’s recent announcement that he will be retiring at the end of this month to go to work for the Kern County District Attorney’s Office was a shocker. It caught residents and many public officials by surprise.
It has only been three years since Martin was appointed chief. And his announcement follows Bakersfield voters narrowly approving a 2018 sales tax hike that has triggered a major expansion of his force. Over the next several months, the city will be recruiting, hiring and training 100 new officers.
It’s a huge task under the best of circumstances. But with the police chief unexpectedly leaving, it’s a mind-boggling one.
Don’t get us wrong. We wish Martin well in his new job. And District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer is lucky to get such an experienced and competent manager to oversee her staff of investigators.
It also makes financial sense for Martin. After a 31-year career with the Bakersfield Police Department, he will be able to retire with a PERS “3 percent at 50” pension — meaning at 50 years of age, he gets 3 percent of his present salary multiplied by every year he worked, or at least 93 percent of his present approximately $177,300 annual salary. And since he will be taking a job in an agency covered by a different pension plan, he will be able to collect both his city pension and his county paycheck, while earning credits for a future county pension.
Financially it makes sense. You can’t blame Martin for doing it. Who among us would walk away from such an opportunity?
But since state law was changed in the late 1990s to allow government agencies, such as the City of Bakersfield, to give public safety employees 3 percent at 50 pensions, the Bakersfield police chief office has had a revolving door, with senior police officers scrambling to sit in the chief’s chair for an average of five years to end their careers at the department’s highest pay and leave — sometimes for other law enforcement jobs — at the ripe old age of 50. Martin’s tenure was only three years.
Assuring that the revolving door will keep turning is the city’s charter, which requires Bakersfield’s police chief to be hired from within the city’s force. In other words, only experienced, long-term BPD managers, who are near retirement, apply.
No doubt there will be plenty of applicants from those who meet the qualifications. Perhaps they will include Assistant Chief Greg Terry, who will serve as interim chief after Martin’s Dec. 28 retirement and until a new city manager is hired and makes a permanent appointment.
For the past 27 years, City Manager Alan Tandy has picked Bakersfield’s police chiefs. But months ago, Tandy gave city council members a heads up that he would be retiring at the end of the year at 71 years of age.
There’s something to be said about the steady influence of a long-term manager leading any agency — particularly a law enforcement agency.
The last Bakersfield Police Chief who served more than a handful of years was Bob Price. He served on the force for 32 years and as chief for 15 of those years, before retiring at age 55 in 1988 and being elected the city’s mayor.
Certainly, candidates who now apply to fill the post being vacated by Martin cannot be required to commit to serving a minimum number of years. That wouldn’t be legal, or reasonable.
But we can ask those who seek the job to consider the consequences of continuing to twirl the revolving door. Put self-interest aside. Weigh the good of the force and service to community — particularly as the city embarks on an historic expansion of the Bakersfield Police Department.
If the motivation is simply to boost a retirement income and facilitate a quick departure, please don’t apply. If the desire is to serve and create one of the state’s premiere police forces — regardless of the time it will take — then step forward.