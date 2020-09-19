To save lives, including our own, and to reopen Kern County’s economy, we must wear face masks, socially distance and wash our hands. We also must test. The reasoning is that unless we know how many people in our community test positive for COVID-19, we don’t know the extent and sources of the outbreak and how to protect ourselves.
Test. Test. Test. After initial peaks in testing, Kern’s testing rate has fallen behind other areas of California. The county tests 150 people per 100,000 residents each week, compared to the state average of 216.
State health officials have taken notice. Because Kern is testing fewer people, state officials have increased requirements for the county to safely reopen more businesses. County officials complain that the state continues to move the “goal post” in the continuing battle against the pandemic.
But as “novel” as the coronavirus is, so are the responses by the federal and states governments. The more we learn about the deadly, highly contagious virus, the more we fine-tune strategies to protect Americans.
And it makes sense that the fewer people getting tested, the less we know about the virus’ spread, how to combat it and how to treat it.
President Trump infamously acknowledged that he asked federal health officials to test fewer people because he wanted the number of reported COVID-19 cases kept down. Controversial recent advice by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dismissed the need to test people who did not have the symptoms of infection; however, asymptomatic people are known to spread the virus and inflict life-threatening consequences on others.
Most states, including California, rejected the CDC’s new testing advice, which contradicts earlier advice and the thinking of most reputable medical experts.
If Kern wants to reopen its economy – reopen businesses, protect local jobs and return residents to a higher degree of normalcy – it must increase its COVID-19 testing.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a program last week that will increase testing. Beginning now, until the end of the year, any county employee who receives six coronavirus tests will receive eight hours of paid time off beginning Jan. 15. The county is inviting other city and government agencies to adopt similar programs.
Private businesses also can play a part. Whether it’s time off, or some other employee benefit, reward employees for their willingness to get a free COVID-19 test. Help Kern increase its testing numbers and qualify to reopen its economy – reopen the many local businesses that have been shuttered since the pandemic’s outbreak — when it makes sense.
“We have a tremendous amount of capacity that is underutilized,” Kern County Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine told Kern supervisors. “Many of our testing sites are below 50 percent. Some are below 25 percent. So, we have the capacity. We’ve taken away all the barriers. It’s free.”
“It’s anybody’s guess why [the drop in Kern testing is] happening,” Tim McGlew, CEO of the Kern Valley Healthcare District, said. “…but my guess is that maybe people are feeling that this thing has passed.”
It hasn’t passed. Meeting last week, members of the Federal Reserves’ rate-setting committee noted:
“The COVID-19 pandemic is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world. … The ongoing public health crisis will continue to weigh on economic activity, employment and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term.”
If Kern wants to return to “normal” – in terms of physical and economic health – we all must do our part to follow state guidelines and increase testing.