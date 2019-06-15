President Reagan famously advised, “Trust, but verify.” That’s what legislation proposed by a Southern California assemblyman will require when it comes to the tax incentives cities and counties, including Kern County, give to warehouse developers.
Riverside Assemblyman Jose Medina’s AB 485 would require cities and counties to disclose the amount of tax breaks they give to warehouse developers if the incentives exceed $100,000. It would also require them to disclose job creation promises developers make in exchange for incentives.
This would include the number of full time and part time jobs developers promise to provide, wages, benefits and predictions regarding how long the jobs will last until they are replaced by automation.
With the goal of lifting the secrecy that shrouds most economic development agreements, AB 485 also would require public hearings, as well as public reporting detailing incentives, projected tax revenues and progress made by developers in meeting agreement goals. And if goals are not met, local governments will be required to disclose how the tax incentives given to developers will be recovered.
These requirements are similar to those included in the Advance Kern Incentive Program that county supervisors created in 2017. That program, which uses tax incentives to entice job-creating companies to locate in Kern County, is based on a pay-for-performance scheme. Businesses receive only the incentives – such as rebates of sales and use tax, and property tax -- they earn. The program requires quantitative thresholds to be tested periodically for accountability. Incentives of more than $100,000 require a public hearing.
A boom in warehouse and distribution center development in California, particularly in the Inland Empire and Kern County, has set off a frenzy of competition between cities and counties to lure companies. The “brass ring” in this competition is landing an Amazon distribution center, which Kern County did in November.
In the Amazon deal, Kern County agreed to give the company $3 million in local tax rebates in exchange for employing 1,000 Kern County residents at the 2.6 million-square-foot distribution center it is building next to Meadows Field Airport, north of Bakersfield.
The first development agreement supervisors approved under the Advance Kern Incentive Program was given to L’Oreal USA. The company is expected to receive $2.3 million in tax rebates in exchange for L’Oreal’s pledge to create 155 new jobs at the distribution center it plans to open in the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center, south of Bakersfield.
Economic development proponents claim cities and counties need to offer incentives, such as tax breaks, to entice companies to locate in communities.
But with bidding wars breaking out between California communities, as well as between states, the temptation for some cities and counties is to keep upping the ante – offering bigger incentives and getting less in return.
A county, such as Kern, that adheres to economic development rules that require “transparency,” such as regular public reporting to determine if benefited companies are meeting their performance goals, can’t compete against a “freewheeling” city or county that negotiates secret deals that give away local tax dollars in return for false promises.
Medina’s AB 485 will level the playing field by requiring all California cities and counties to play by the same rules when competing for distribution centers.
“Government needs to be smart when using our limited funds. AB 485 will increase transparency so that decisions made improve the lives of the public,” said Medina. “It’s common-sense legislation that’s good for workers, taxpayers and our communities.”
Medina’s AB 485 passed the Assembly in May by a 58 to 17 vote. It now is being considered in the Senate. It should be approved and signed into law by the governor.