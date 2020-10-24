We are now in the fall COVID-19 Pandemic surge. Last week, there were few places in America where COVID-19 case counts were not trending up. The U.S. was averaging more than 55,000 new cases a day. Deaths from the disease crested 220,000.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned that the only way out of this crisis – and to survive what health experts predict will be a dire fall and winter that is compounded by seasonal viruses – is to follow public health measures.
That means we must avoid crowded settings, keep a distance, keep small gatherings outdoors and wear a mask.
A big part of the strategy to keeping people safe in this pandemic and returning communities, including Bakersfield and Kern County, back to “normal” is testing to identify infected people. Testing is needed to reopen businesses, and return workers and students back to their jobs and schools.
Testing allows communities to meet regulatory guidelines that specify when limits on business and personal activities may be lifted as cases decline, or more limits must be imposed to contain outbreaks. It also allows health officials to target resources to respond to infection “hot spots” and the resulting increased hospital admissions.
But after Bakersfield and Kern County residents nearly overwhelmed testing centers during a mid-summer surge in COVID cases and deaths, people’s willingness to get tested now has fallen to disappointingly low levels.
More than 5,000 people sought testing at sites in Kern County during the week of July 5 – 11. That dropped to about 1,000 during a week in mid-October. The numbers are so low that some free sites have closed and the funding for the remaining ones is set to expire by the end of the year. The ability to open up Kern’s economy depends on meeting state testing guidelines.
“It becomes really difficult to meet the state request when we have tremendous capacity and we’ve taken away all the barriers to testing, but still the state is asking us to do about 600 to 700 more tests per day,” Matt Constantine, Kern County’s Public Health Services director, told The Californian.
Kern has launched several initiatives to increase testing, including offering county employees a day off work after being tested six times by the end of the year. Mechanics Bank Arena will allow anyone who has been tested to enter a raffle for tickets to every event at the arena in 2021. Routine testing is mandated for staff in nursing homes, hospitals and medical offices. A Kern County Superintendent of Schools testing task force is urging area school districts to require staff testing.
But it really requires individual commitment – each and every person living and working in Kern County – to help increase this testing rate.
The only way we will know if the pandemic is being contained is to get tested when we are exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, we are experiencing symptoms of the disease, or we have other reasons for concern.
The only way to protect Americans, and to reopen Kern’s and the nation’s economies is to increase testing and effectively direct medical resources to control the virus and end the pandemic.
It also is critical that we all wear face masks, socially distance, avoid large crowds and wash our hands. We can hope vaccines will emerge to save us. But that outcome is months away if we are lucky. For now, we must each do our part.