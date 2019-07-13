They call it “earthquake amnesia.” It occurs when a year, or two — or maybe a decade or two — of calm sets in between big California earthquakes.
People forget about the dangers. They are lulled into thinking that an earthquake can’t hit their communities. They feel safe.
Guess again. An earthquake can hit any time and nearly any place. Everyone must be prepared to respond.
You can bet folks in Ridgecrest will not be having “amnesia” after two of the state’s largest earthquakes in two decades hit their community over the Fourth of July weekend. The 6.4 earthquake that hit on July 4, followed by a 7.1 earthquake the following day, has triggered more than a thousand aftershocks, which keep swarming the region.
These massive earthquakes set buildings on fires, prompted the local hospital to be evacuated, interrupted power and water supplies, tore apart roads, undermined buildings and homes, and rattled the security of thousands of people. The mission of the nearby China Lake Naval Weapon Station, the earthquake epicenter, has been declared “unsustainable until further notice,” as buildings on the military research base are inspected and repairs are made.
Like other damage incurred in communities that include Trona, to the north, it will take weeks, months and maybe years for repairs and recovery to be completed.
But the sturdy, courageous people who live and work in Ridgecrest, China Lake and throughout the region are not to be discouraged. Raising her arm into the air during a town hall just days after the first earthquake hit and as the ground was still rolling, Mayor Peggy Breeden declared, “Ridgecrest rocks!”
She is right. The city and surrounding communities will recover. Credit the people’s resolve. Credit the government and private organizations that have flocked to the region with help.
Assemblyman Vince Fong, who represents the area, summed it up: “We are a family and we take care of each other.”
Federal, state and Kern County emergency declarations that have been issued will open government wallets and aid programs. But there is no doubt that residents of the region and their friends throughout Kern County will be there for the recovery long-haul.
Many are surprised by the relatively limited destruction caused in Ridgecrest by the massive earthquakes. While numerous injuries were reported, the only related fatality is believed to have occurred miles away in Nevada, where a man died after being pinned beneath a vehicle he was repairing when the ground began to shake.
There are many reasons that the Ridgecrest damage was contained. Although Ridgecrest, with a population of about 28,000, is Kern County’s third largest city, it is not densely populated. And a majority of the homes and businesses in the city meet current earthquake standards.
Earthquake experts note that if a 7.1 earthquake had hit an older and more populated area, such as on the Hayward fault in the Bay Area, 800 people may have died, the equivalent of 52,000 single-family homes burned and 400,000 people displaced. Similar shaking along the southern San Andreas fault could have killed 1,800 people, injured 50,000 injured and cause lasting harm to Southern California’s economy.
But there also is a cultural reason why a Ridgecrest can better cope with immediate disaster and lengthy recovery. Folks in Ridgecrest are “family.” They care about and know their neighbors. They have each other’s backs.
In declaring a state of emergency, California Gov. Gavin Newson noted that the Ridgecrest earthquakes are a wake-up call for federal, state and local agencies to do more to protect Californians. This includes the completion of the statewide earthquake early warning system. It also includes the Legislature and governor revisiting a bill vetoed by Gov. Jerry Brown last year that would have toughened building codes.
But really, the wake-up call should be for each and every one of us — whether we live in a small, close-knit city like Ridgecrest, or a bigger one, like Bakersfield, or a gigantic one, like Los Angeles — to prepare ourselves to cope with disasters, such as earthquakes, wildfires and long-term power outages, and to have each other’s backs.