About 9.4 million people become ill each year in the U.S. from 31 known food-borne germs, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These illnesses result in about 56,000 hospitalizations and 1,350 deaths.
News reports of food contamination and lethal outbreaks have become so numerous over the past decade, people might soon start eyeing their plates suspiciously.
Remember the months-long, nationwide recall of contaminated romaine lettuce earlier this year? And in 2011, one of the most severe outbreaks of Listeria monocytogenes, which killed 33 people, was attributed to cantaloupes. Just last week, at least 92 people in 29 states were reported infected with a strain of multidrug-resistant salmonella linked to raw chicken products.
Contamination of food can occur in many places – fields, packinghouses, grocery stores, people’s kitchens and restaurants.
But according to a recent CDC study, restaurants are linked to outbreaks of illnesses more often than any other place where food is prepared.
In this Sunday edition of The Californian, Business Editor John Cox explains and examines the Kern County Health Department’s inspection and rating of area restaurants.
We see these big letter ratings as we enter restaurants. We breathe a sigh of relief when we see a big A. Maybe we give a B grade a moment's pause. But it’s those stories of lower ratings and closures – particularly when rat droppings, cockroaches and other nasty things”are found – that cause us to recoil.
The ratings, high or low, are just snapshots taken the one day an inspector shows up to take a look. The inspection itself is unlikely to stop an outbreak of illness. An operation that looks good on one day may have serious health problems the next.
But these inspections are critical and effective tools in educating both restaurant operators and consumers about the risks of food-borne illnesses and how to prevent them.
The CDC study found that food worker health and hygiene accounted for a majority of the outbreaks at restaurants. Workers were exposing customers to germs by failing to do such basic things as washing their hands, or staying home from work when they were sick.
The second leading cause was the contamination of food products before they reached restaurants. The remainder was associated with improper preparation methods, such as cross-contamination of food, lax storage methods and under-heated food products.
Educating restaurant operators and the public is the goal of the Kern County Health Department and its inspectors. In addition to posting inspection ratings at restaurant entrances, the department offers a SafeDiner app for customers to download on their smartphones to review recent inspection results, submit complaints, and report illegal vendors and markets. Inspection information also is available on the Health Department’s website.
Beyond the desire to protect customers from food-borne illnesses, following legally required food preparation and handling regulations makes financial sense for restaurants.
Researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health concluded that a single food-borne illness outbreak at a restaurant can cost between $3,900 and $1.9 million, depending on the severity of the outbreak, and how much a company must spend on fines, lawsuits and legal fees.
Keeping our food safe to consume at home or in a restaurant requires a team effort. Food producers, processors and sellers, including restaurants, must follow safety rules and healthy practices. Consumers must be vigilant about where, when and how they buy food.
At the heart of this team effort is education – and that's the important focus of Kern County’s inspection program.