There is no denying that 2020 has been filled with tragedies, disappointments and challenges. It’s common to hear people say they just want to forget the entire year; pretend it didn’t happen.
But there also have been many bright lights – events that encouraged us and inspired us; evidence that what brings us together helps us navigate difficult times.
This year, The Californian was filled with stories about business advances and innovation, ranging from the opening of an Amazon distribution center to increasing home sales and new home construction. A new renewable fuels refinery started operation on Rosedale Highway; the B3K collaboration focused on regional prosperity; fruit breeders and farmers flowed food to tables around the world; and wine grape growers in Tehachapi were awarded a “viticulture designation” for their region.
The pistachio industry is preparing for a booming crop. The Wonderful Company unveiled plans to add corporate offices and a training facility in Shafter. And a new shopping center started construction in south Bakersfield.
Kern County’s renewable energy employment is predicted to take off as solar, wind and innovative fuels, including dairy biogas, heads for mainstream.
Kern County continued to flex its “Right Stuff,” as eastern Kern County’s Masten Systems snagged a $75.9 million NASA contract. The commercial space company based at Mojave Air and Space Port will carry eight payloads to the moon in 2022.
Local businesses have responded to the coronavirus pandemic by developing innovative ways to keep their doors open and their workers employed. Local entrepreneurs are producing devices, including Plexiglas shields and PPEs, to protect workers and customers. Major Bakersfield-based corporations, such as Aera Energy, have directed hundreds of thousands of dollars into local charities that provide services to the most vulnerable people among us.
A recent Californian story reported how local companies are helping local restaurants by spending on gift cards and challenging others to do the same to keep the local dining scene alive during the pandemic.
In a twist of fate, the changing demands of 2020 rescued some businesses. Consider Bakersfield’s iconic Kern River Bait and Bob’s Bait Bucket, which has operated for nearly a half-century. Earlier this year, both were on the verge of closing due to lack of business. But because of pandemic “lockdowns,” people had time on their hands and rediscovered fishing. Both businesses are booming, the family owners report. The same goes for bicycle sales, which are booming as people hunger for safe ways to enjoy the outdoors.
Despite the disruptions in our students’ lives, they continue to pursue their career plans and apply to universities. The Californian has been filled with stories about local athletes accepting offers from prestigious universities throughout the nation.
The Californian asked several loyal readers to reflect on the “bright lights” in their lives that have helped them survive 2020.
At the top of most readers’ list was their gratitude for the heroic efforts of frontline workers to provide medical care to local people who have sickened and have died from COVID-19. Others commended schools for continuing to provide food to needy students and quickly switching to distant learning. They applauded teachers for the parades they hold outside their students’ homes to cheer them on and keep them engaged in learning.
Many readers also expressed gratitude for the opening of Bakersfield City and Kern County homeless centers and the overwhelming outpouring of help to the needy.
“We have a serious homelessness problem that the pandemic and economy are just making worse,” wrote Tom Haslebacher. “Many families are either on the street or on the verge of going there. It is very heartwarming to see our local governments making a concerted effort to help those that need it and give hope to those that are in a bad way. There but by the grace of God go I.”
The actions of local high school students gave readers cause to celebrate. They noted the student-helping-student program at Golden Valley High School and the Jim Burke Education Foundation Ford Dream Builders program to send birthday cards and small gifts to children in the Jamison Center and homeless centers.
“Bakersfield has always been a supportive town and willing to help each other,” wrote Abbe Shugart. “I think people have gotten off track and need a reminder to be thankful for what you have and be kind.”
Several readers praised the progress being made on area road projects, especially the completion of the 24th Street widening, and improvements to recreational facilities, such as the completion of a new city park in southwest Bakersfield and renovations at the county’s historic Hart Park in northeast Bakersfield.
But it was the touching, little things that seem to have bolstered people most this year – the drive-by parade to give birthday wishes to an 85-year-old World War II veteran; the campaign to place headstones on the unmarked graves of veterans at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Sandra Brockman wrote that she is grateful “for all the people we know that came through it and for friendships that have bonded because of it. Some of us got to know our neighbors; people spent more time with their families.”
In no way is this a comprehensive list of all the bright lights of 2020 in Kern County. We hope it is just a sampling that will prompt you to reflect on your own experiences. Remember the good, not just the bad.
As 2020 draws to a close, take a moment to celebrate the bright lights in your life this year.