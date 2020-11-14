The real heroes in this month’s election are the poll workers. For the most part, they are just average citizens, who volunteer to help Americans cast their ballots. They are the foot soldiers of our democracy.
And what makes them particularly heroic this year is that they braved the raging coronavirus pandemic to conduct this election and count ballots. Because of the increased use of mailed-in ballots, the counting continues in Kern County and throughout the nation.
In addition to a meager stipend of pay for their work, what have they received in return? Many have been exposed to COVID-19. And in critical swing states, such as Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania, they have been targeted with false accusations, rumors and harassment.
In Georgia, a poll worker was videotaped crumpling a piece of paper. The worker now is in hiding after the video accusing him of destroying ballots went viral on the internet and contained his name, address and license plate number. In fact, the worker just was discarding a slip of paper with voting instructions.
Other Georgia poll workers have been threatened and the Republican Secretary of State is being pressured by his own party to resign because of the close election results. He refuses to resign and defends the integrity of Georgia’s election.
In Detroit, protesters shouting “Stop the steal” surrounded a convention center where ballots were being counted. The conservative group Stand Up Michigan urged supporters to go to the center and demand to observe the counting. Already more than 200 observers from each party were in the room and elections officials imposed a one-in-one-out policy.
In Arizona, the Secretary of State said sheriff’s deputies were called to protect her elections staff, while protesters, some carrying military-style weapons and handguns, were so disruptive that workers could not do their jobs.
In Pennsylvania, poll workers were videotaped transcribing information from damaged ballots to new ones so they could be scanned into computers and counted. A video shared by “Stop the Steal” accused the workers of filling out fake ballots. The video was deceptively edited to exclude Republican and Democratic observers monitoring the process. An elections supervisor explained about 1,634 ballots – out of 320,000 cast – were damaged and lawfully transcribed.
These are just a few of the incidents across the nation that have caught dedicated poll workers in the crosshairs of a contentious presidential election. President Trump claims Democrats are stealing the election. His campaign has filed numerous lawsuits and demanded recounts.
Any candidate has the right to pursue claims of improper voting and vote counting. President Trump is within his right to do so.
But you have to wonder why our neighbors are willing to subject themselves this year to the dangers of a deadly virus and now this political criticism. Testimonials posted by three people on the Kern County Elections website www.KernVote.com reveal their passion.
“It is awesome to be part of it – be part of history.”
“You are doing something for your community and for America.”
“To be able to go to that polling site and make your voice heard is critically important to the democratic process. … You can’t do it without poll workers.”
Mary Bedard, Kern County’s registrar of voters, reports that more than 320,00 ballots were cast in the general election. That number will climb as ballots mailed with postmarks on or before Nov. 3, can be accepted and counted until Nov. 17.
Kern realized more than a 75 percent voter turnout in the November 2020 election. That level has not been seen since the 2008 presidential election. And it was a 30 percent increase over the number of ballots counted in the 2016 presidential election.
The big difference this year was the massive increase in mailed-in ballots to reduce crowding at polling places, and reduce voters’ and workers’ exposure to the coronavirus.
But as we patiently wait for results in the presidential and local races, pause to give thanks to our neighbors and average citizens across the nation who helped us vote and who still are working long hours to count our ballots.