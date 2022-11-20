Voters and democracy were the clear winners in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Regardless of the outcome of individual contests — and how Republicans will control the House of Representatives and Democrats end up controlling the Senate — Americans spoke with one voice. America’s democracy depends on free and fair elections. That was the result of the midterm elections.
Voters rejected the lies some politicians spewed that the nation’s elections are corrupt and outcomes easily “stolen.”
Across the nation, voters cast ballots through the mail, in drop boxes and by the old-fashioned way — by showing up in person at the polls on Election Day.
Contrary to the fearmongering raging before Nov. 8, elections went smoothly, without violence in the streets.
The outcomes of some political races remain tight and vote counting continues. But voters overwhelmingly rejected politicians who promoted conspiracy theories and challenged the integrity of America’s electoral system.
This rejection was particularly evident in the outcomes of races for governors and secretaries of state in key swing states. Voters recognized that an “election denier” elected in these key posts to oversee state elections and possibly invalidate legitimate ballots would be a threat to our democracy.
Now we wait. State by state, county by county, votes continue to be counted in one of the closest elections in memory. It’s like watching a puzzle being put together. Piece by piece, the fabric of our government is being assembled.
No doubt it’s frustrating that it is taking so long to decide some important races, including those in Kern County. In this internet day and age, we are used to “instant” information. But now we are told we must be patient.
We can’t have our cake and eat it, too. We can’t have a convenient system of voting that includes voting by mail and early voting without safeguards to assure only those who can legally vote are casting ballots and the vote count is accurate. Mail-in and dropped-off ballots must be scrutinized, which adds significantly to the time required to count votes.
All eyes are now on California, where some ballots continue to be counted at an agonizingly slow pace and the results of congressional races, including Kern County’s 22nd District, remain undecided. But does the count really have to take this long? Can steps be taken to streamline the process while maintaining security?
When the dust settles after the midterms, the state auditor must examine California’s vote-counting system. Likely improvements can be made and additional state resources, including funding, should be directed to help offset election costs.
Improvements should include requiring elections officials in every California county to report daily vote-count updates and the status of unprocessed ballots on county election office websites.
Despite basic state-mandated deadlines for such things as certifying the vote count, voters now are being pretty much kept in the dark as vote-counting slowly continues. The pace of vote-count updates is left to the whim of local county elections officials. More transparent and timely updates are needed to reassure and inform voters.
It's downright disrespectful to voters and candidates to keep them guessing for days, while vote counting continues. The reporting disparities between California counties — with some large counties promptly reporting large percentages of the vote count and others, such as Kern, dragging its heels — is curious and annoying.
For our democracy to work, elections must be free — meaning voting must be open to all who can legally vote. They must be fair — meaning rules are not imposed that benefit, or harm, a particular political party or candidate. They must be secure and accurate.
Every vote must count and the count must be accurate. The process also must be transparent and timely.