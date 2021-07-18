The Broken Windows Theory goes something like this: No matter how rich or poor a neighborhood, one broken window leads to many more windows being broken. One unrepaired broken window is a signal that no one cares, and so breaking more windows costs nothing.
Since it became popular in the early 1980s, the Broken Window Theory has been used by cities and counties across the nation, including Bakersfield and Kern County, to justify community cleanup efforts — of windows, trash and anything that says blight.
Famously after Rudy Giuliani was elected New York mayor in 1994, he had broken windows repaired and graffiti removed nightly. As a result, the overall crime rate in the city dropped sharply.
We can thank this theory and the overall desire to curb the impact of illegal dumping in Kern County and its cities for a countywide land-use fee being increased.
The lion’s share of the $6 million expected to be raised annually by the rate hike and distributed to county and municipal agencies will be used to increase efforts to clean up illegal dumping of household waste, as well as construction debris and chemicals.
“What we really truly believe does the most good is just cleanup,” county Public Works Director Craig Pope told The Californian. “I hate to say that we can’t stop it, but we’ve had very little luck slowing it down. What we do have fairly good luck is getting it cleaned up. That’s what we know how to do.”
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved Pope’s proposal to increase the annual land-use fee, which is primarily used to operate the county’s landfill dumps, from $82.89 to $105 for homes and from $66.30 to $84 for apartments.
Responding to the proposed rate increase, 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner noted that the problem of illegal dumping “is bigger than the current level of resources can tackle. … It’s pervasive in the desert; it’s pervasive generally everywhere in the county’s more rural areas.”
The money from the increased land-use fees will be distributed to Kern’s cities based on their percentage of maintained roads, with about 59.5 percent, or about $3.8 million going to the county. Pope said the county’s money will pay for five cleanup crews to respond to illegal dumping complaints throughout the county.
We get it that county officials want to focus on cleanup, rather than enforcement of state and local laws that make illegal dumping a crime. It is difficult to catch and prosecute these criminals.
But what the county creates is a system that sticks law-abiding citizens with the tab for cleaning up after people too lazy — or in the case of businesses that illegally dump commercial waste, too cheap — to obey the law.
It does not seem either fair or smart.
More needs to be done. Nearly all U.S. cities are fighting increased illegal dumping. Task forces are being formed and residents enlisted as a higher priority is given to enforcement.
Money from Kern County’s increased land-use fee also should be used to:
• Increase enforcement. Sure, catching these crooks is difficult. Promote online and telephone tip lines for residents to report illegal dumping. Set up cameras to catch criminals in the act. Publish their arrests and convictions. Let people know that there are consequences.
• Increase fines. Although California law makes illegal dumping on public and private property punishable by a fine up to $10,000, punishment can vary from city to city. Fed up with trash cluttering their city, San Jose officials last month increased the illegal dumping fee to the maximum amount. Previously, the city fined first-time dumpers $2,500, with the fine increasing to $5,000 for the second offense and $10,000 for each offense after that.
• Identify and fund legal disposal alternatives. Would regular curbside pickup of large household items, such as appliances and furniture, reduce illegal dumping? Not everyone has a pickup truck, trailer or other means to haul unwanted large items to the dump.
• Engage Kern County residents in a public education program to understand how illegal dumping is threatening our quality of life and health.
Just cleaning up after the freeloaders who are illegally dumping is not enough.