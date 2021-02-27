Months-long efforts to come up with a better system to alert Kern County residents about farmers’ use of potentially toxic pesticides is going nowhere fast.
It’s time for the Legislature to step in, stop the squabbling and approve a statewide pilot project to enhance the notification system and better alert residents and workers to potential dangers.
A Shafter community air advisory committee is pushing a proposal by the state Department of Pesticide Regulation to require Kern farmers to post notices of their intention to use some pesticides – notably suspected carcinogens 1,3-dichloropropene, chloropicrin and methyl isothiocyanate – on a public state government internet portal to alert Shafter residents of potential dangers.
Kern County’s Agricultural Commissioner is refusing to comply. He cites his concern that pesticide-use opponents may use the information to block local agricultural operations. He contends the state Pesticide Regulation director does not have the authority to order disclosure of the information.
Currently, farmers must notify the local Ag Commissioner and other local farmers of their plans to use toxic chemicals. This notification stems from incidents involving the accidental exposure of farm workers to these chemicals. But the general public is not notified.
As a compromise to the more transparent, online notification proposed by state regulators, Kern’s Ag Commissioner proposed to require “doorhangers” containing general information be distributed within 200 feet of an application site.
The goal should not be to protect the agricultural industry from pesticide opponents who may use public information to advance their cause. Distribution of pesticide-use plans should not be limited to just other farmers, or be made difficult for the public to obtain. The information should be readily available to everyone who lives and breathes in Kern County.
The development of a better notification system should be focused on protecting public health — and that requires public information.
Kern’s Ag Commissioner contends the Shafter advisory commission is not acting in “good faith” in negotiating a better system. Likewise, community activists accuse the Ag Commissioner of acting in bad faith.
The impasse has been escalating for months. About a week ago, community activists called for state regulators to fire Kern’s Ag Commissioner. That would be a cute trick, since the Kern County Board of Supervisors hired him.
Local farmers rightly note that pesticide use and health concerns are a statewide issue. It’s not reasonable for the entire job of developing and “test driving” an expanded, transparent pesticide-use notification system to fall exclusively on the shoulders of Kern’s farmers.
They are correct. The impact of such a system would disproportionately affect just one county and its important agricultural industry.
Legislation should be introduced to establish a statewide pilot program to test an expanded notification system in six to 10 agricultural counties. With the information obtained from this pilot program, a permanent program should be implemented throughout the state that provides consistent public reporting and oversight of pesticide use and the protection of public health.
This is neither rocket science, nor cutting-edge regulatory overreach. Other industries have been required to disclose their chemical usage. And each time those requirements were adopted, industries resisted and predicted dire consequences that just have not resulted.
Consider California voters’ passage of Proposition 65 in 1986. Since then, it’s common to see Prop. 65 warnings pasted on building entrances and packages to alert Californians of the presence of toxic, cancer-causing chemicals. At first, 235 chemicals were listed. Now about 1,000 chemicals are listed that require a Prop. 65 warning label. The state also posts reporting information online at www.P65Warnings.Ca.Gov
And like other public health reporting requirements, Prop. 65 did not bring manufacturing, retail and California’s economy to a standstill. But it did provide the public with information and oversight that made everyone a bit safer.