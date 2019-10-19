The world watched this month as California’s lights went out and the state’s electrical grid sank to Third World status. Despite months of warning and a June “trial run,” Pacific Gas & Electric Co. blew it. Even the company’s CEO Bill Johnson admits the utility giant was not prepared to manage the massive, self-imposed power outage.
Hundreds of thousands of PG&E customers, including thousands in Kern County, who were left in the dark, want to know why. So do Gov. Gavin Newsom and California Public Utility commissioners, who slammed utility executives and demanded PG&E improve its handling of power shutdowns in advance of wildfires.
Newsom also is demanding that PG&E pay $100 to $200 rebates to affected customers. While that may be a small amount to compensate for the inconvenience and economic damages, it’s better than nothing. And it seems only fair that if a customer isn’t receiving energy, that customer should not have to pay for it.
This month’s massive PG&E shutdown was a mess by anyone’s standards.
After filing for bankruptcy and facing wildfire-related claims in the range of $30 billion, including claims stemming from last year’s Camp Fire that left 85 people dead and destroyed the mountain community of Paradise, PG&E proposed shutting down sections of its grid when winds threaten to snap its aging electrical lines and fire conditions exist.
In June, PG&E experienced a smaller “trial run” of its plan, when the company shut off power to 22,000 customers in Napa, Yolo, Solano and Butte counties to repair wind-damaged equipment.
You would think the lessons learned from the June outage would have improved PG&E’s handling of this month’s more massive outage. You would think that the lessons learned from San Diego Gas & Electric Co.’s decade-long experience shutting down power in advance of wildfires would have provided a blueprint. Apparently not.
Instead, when utility officials huddled in their “war room” this month to execute PG&E’s shutoff plans, things went badly from the get-go.
Communications and computer systems failed; weather information was garbled; the PG&E website crashed; crews had to be sent into the field to manually flip switches; customers struggled to obtain updated shutoff information; coordination with state and local agencies was lacking; and the blackout lasted longer than expected. PG&E even reneged on its promise to take care of its customers. Its resource centers, where customers were supposed to go to recharge medical devices and other equipment, were poorly staffed.
Gov. Newsom fumed: “What has occurred in the last 48 hours is unacceptable. … You’ve got people that can’t even access water, or medical supplies. We’re seeing a scale and scope of something that no state in the 21st century should experience.”
The governor called for a state investigation and CPUC Chairwoman Marybel Batjer called for an emergency meeting to demand action.
“Failures in execution, combined with the magnitude of this power shutoff event, created an unacceptable situation that should never be repeated,” Batjer warned.
The CPUC is demanding PG&E shorten outage times from the current 48 hours to 12 hours. The commission also wants PG&E to upgrade its website to avoid crashes and improve its communications with local governments.
“It is critical PG&E, and all other utilities in the state, learn from this event and take steps now to ensure that mistakes and operational gaps are not repeated,” Batjer said last week.
But PG&E customers should expect these blackouts will continue for many years. The utility company has grown in a herky-jerky way over 114 years. Its equipment is old and, in some cases, has been criminally neglected.
Michael Wara, director of the energy and climate program at the Stanford Woods Institute of Environment, recently told The San Francisco Chronicle that it will be at least 10 years before PG&E’s electrical delivery system is improved enough to bring blackouts to a minimum.
That means Californians must prepare. Be ready with food, supplies and portable energy supplies.