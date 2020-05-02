We are getting restless. The fear of a pandemic, combined with the economic stress of watching the nation’s economy dip to near Depression levels have us itching to be free of stay-at-home orders and return to our “normal lives.”
But we must be patient. As California Gov. Gavin Newsom noted last week, “The only thing that will set us back is people stopping to practice physical distancing and appropriate social distancing. That’s the only thing that’s going to slow down our ability to reopen this economy.”
We are seeing protests of stay-at-home orders across the nation, including Bakersfield on Friday. Governors in several states, including California, are being sued. In Kern County, a group of lawyers warned in a letter that the local stay-at-home order is unlawful.
After last weekend’s heat wave filled Southern California beaches with crowds of people, Newsom on Thursday announced an order to close some beaches and state parks. That is fueling even more protests.
Although the stay-at-home strategy intended to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus is becoming a lightning rod for protesters, polls show it is overwhelmingly supported by Americans.
The desire to reopen the nation’s economy is understandable. People want to get back to work. They want businesses to hum. But to prematurely declare victory over the virus will waste our months-long stay-at-home sacrifices.
Even scientists on the White House coronavirus task force say there is too little testing being done to determine if the virus is being contained. If states like Georgia, which last week allowed non-essential businesses, such as massage and tattoo parlors, and restaurants to reopen, see a spike in cases, we tragically will know the virus is not contained.
California is taking a more conservative approach. On March 19, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the statewide stay-at-home order that has forced Californians into their homes. Counties and cities can establish tougher rules, but the state’s rules set the minimum.
The strategy is working. California’s infection and death rates are flattening. Health care systems are not overwhelmed. We see a flicker of a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.
Last week, Gov. Newsom revealed a four-stage plan to move California from its present lockdown to an eventual “new normal.” It will take weeks and months to accomplish and constant monitoring.
We are in Stage One – California is building up its testing, tracing, personal protection equipment supplies and hospital capacity. A stay-at-home order restricts most travel. “Non-essential” businesses, including hair salons, restaurants, etc., are closed. Priority is given to worker and consumer safety.
Stage 2, which the governor said may be mere weeks away, will gradually open some lower-risk businesses and workplaces. “Social distancing” still will be required. Some manufacturing will reopen. Telework will be encouraged, but some workers will be allowed to return to offices. Access to public spaces, such as parks, will increase.
Stage 3, which likely is months away, will open limited higher-risk workplaces, such as salons, gyms, movie theaters and sports events. Larger gatherings and in-person religious services will be allowed.
State 4, which may be more than a year away, would be close to pre-pandemic normal. It will depend on the development of effective treatments, which do not exist now.
This a reasonable, conservative approach that has so far served California well. But it’s tough to be patient when our lives have been so abruptly and profoundly impacted, when we are seeing the resulting economic destruction.
To help Kern County’s economy prepare for reopening, the Board of Supervisors has approved the creation of an economic task force, and regular “virtual roundtables,” involving government agencies and businesses are being conducted by Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, in conjunction with the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce and Kern County Public Health Services Department.
But when and how Kern County’s economy opens for business really will depend on each of us. It will require us to be patient, continue to support and follow California’s stay-at-home strategy, wear face masks when we are outside our homes, keep six feet apart from other people, and wash our hands often.
It will require us to protect ourselves and those around us.