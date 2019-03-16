We are a nation of laws. We are a state of laws. We adhere to our belief in founding constitutional principles. These principles include the separation of powers among the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government. They embrace the right of citizens to self-determination through their votes.
California’s new governor, Gavin Newsom, apparently does not share these basic beliefs.
With a stroke of a pen last week, Newsom abolished California’s death penalty – a move voters have twice rejected since they reinstated California’s death penalty in 1978.
Most recently, in 2016, California voters defeated Proposition 62, which would have abolished the death penalty. In 2012, a similar effort was rejected. In this Democratic-dominated, liberal-leaning state, nearly 1 million more Californians voted to keep the ultimate punishment for people convicted of the most heinous crimes.
Statewide, the vote was 53.15 percent to 46.85 percent to keep the death penalty. In conservative Kern County, the vote was more lopsided – 69.1 percent to 30.9 percent.
To be clear, this newspaper supported passage of Proposition 62. Since the death penalty was reinstated in 1978, only 15 criminals have been executed. Due to legal maneuvering and court rulings over lethal injection protocols, California hasn't executed a convicted killer in more than a decade.
It is estimated the state will save $150 million a year if the sentences of 737 death row inmates – 25 from Kern County — are converted to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
And for many of us, the morality and inequity of state-sponsored killing is enough to abolish California’s death penalty.
But California voters have repeatedly thought differently. And we must respect that. If opponents want to abolish the death penalty, they must convince voters. They must clear up judicial concerns over these executions. They must find ways to deliver assurances that people who commit some of the worst crimes will legally and humanely receive the worst punishment.
Although Newsom long has publicly opposed the death penalty, he pledged during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign to “respect the will of the voters.”
He lied. Just three months into office, he has signed an executive order reprieving – or halting – the death sentences of all 737 inmates on death row. He also ordered California’s death chamber at San Quentin dismantled and development of the state’s lethal injection protocol stopped.
Acknowledging a deep, personal opposition to the death penalty, Newsom claimed — incredibly — that until he became governor, he did not understand the full impact of his responsibilities to oversee the punishment’s imposition.
“The law is the law and this is crystal clear: The constitution of the state of California provides the governor the ability to reprieve, the ability to do this moratorium,” Newsom said at a press conference last week. “My ultimate goal is to end the death penalty in California.”
It's likely that Newsom’s “constitutional authority” was originally envisioned as the power to grant reprieves on a case-by-case basis, rather than a sweeping, blanket act that applies to 737 criminals. And legal questions remain over his authority to dismantle the state’s death penalty program altogether.
Proposition 66, which California voters also passed in 2016, actually streamlined imposition of the death penalty and required new execution procedures.
Newsom arrogantly insists he is simply “exercising his rights” as governor, which trump the rights of voters to have a say in this grave matter.
Ironically, Newsom has been an outspoken critic of President Trump exercising his “right” to sign an executive order — pulling off an end-run around Congress and the U.S. Constitution — to fulfill his campaign pledge to build a border wall that Mexico was supposed to pay for.
What’s the difference? Governing by personal fiat and constitutionally questionable decrees is not leadership. It’s a betrayal of trust.