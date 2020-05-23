This may not be the Memorial Day weekend you planned to have. But it is exactly the one organizers of the holiday had in mind many decades ago.
The holiday was created as a time to pause and reflect on the contributions – the ultimate sacrifices – brave Americans made in our nation’s wars to protect the rights we have today.
The holiday had its beginnings after the Civil War, but grew to include remembrances of two World Wars and many other conflicts.
Over the years, the three-day federal holiday has morphed into the official start of summer. Bakersfield’s sunny, hot days this weekend give us a taste of what we can expect in June, July, August and into the fall.
The rush to cool down at the coast, or party with friends at the pool, can’t happen this year; nor can the traditional military parades and celebrations.
The COVID-19 pandemic has us hunkered down in our homes. While some “nonessential” businesses are slowly reopening, crowd sizes are strictly limited, the wearing of face masks encouraged and people are being told to socially distance – space themselves six feet apart. At least one county, San Luis Obispo, is discouraging Kern residents from traveling there this weekend.
With large gatherings prohibited, annual events, such as the Rotary Club’s Thousand Flags display at The Park at River Walk and memorial ceremonies at local cemeteries, including the one at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, have been canceled.
The fatigue of many weeks of lockdown, combined with the fear of contracting the deadly virus and the strain of the financial toll being taken on the economy, certainly kill the weekend’s party mood. But it should not take away the need to reflect and express gratitude.
In fact, this is the perfect time to remember the sacrifices made by those who fought and died for us. And this pandemic year has provided us with a very real way to empathize with the sacrifices the men and women, as well as their families at home made.
This year is the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. On May 8, 1945, Victory in Europe (V-E Day) was declared with Germany’s Surrender. On Sept. 2, 1945, Victory over Japan (V-J Day) was declared with the formal surrender documents signed aboard the USS Missouri.
Much has been written about the Greatest Generation – the men and women who struggled through the Great Depression and then were thrown into World War II. Those who survived came home, parented today’s Boomer Generation, worked hard and helped transform the U.S. into a world power.
We are reminded of their contributions as the Greatest Generation continues to be a presence. They are remembered by the touching Honor Flights that transport survivors to the nation’s capital to visit the World War II Memorial. Their life stories are captured in obituaries as they pass away.
Local historian Ken Hooper noted in a 2016 article that 10,881 people enlisted in the U.S. Army from Kern County during that war. By the time of Japan’s surrender, 683 men and one woman from Kern County would be listed as killed in action, or killed in support of combat operations.
Kern County was mobilized to produce war machines to defend America. Aviation training stations at Minter Field, outside of Shafter, Meadows Field in Bakersfield, Gardner Field in Taft and Muroc Army Air Base, which is now Edwards Air Force Base, trained Army fighter pilots. The Marine Corps converted Kern County’s Mojave Airport into a Marine Corps Auxiliary Air Station.
On the home front, people formed defense forces and organized into networks of victory gardens to raise food and animals to offset the increasingly tight rationing of food.
The Greatest Generation that deserves our thoughts and gratitude this weekend included everyone involved in that united fight against a common enemy.
The same can be said for the common enemy we are now fighting – a lethal virus that requires our united response for the betterment of all. President Trump even is calling us all “warriors” in this fight.
In 25, 50 or 75 years, what will history call us? Will we, too, rise to the description: “The Greatest Generation?”