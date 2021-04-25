Be careful, very careful. Bakersfield City Council members and staff who are tempted to be dismissive of a voter-blessed “watchdog committee” are playing with political backlash fire.
What voters narrowly approved in 2018 with Measure N — a city one-cent sales tax hike — can easily be unraveled if elected and appointed city officials are dismissive of voters’ wishes.
And that is what’s shaping up now, as members of the Public Safety and Vital Services Citizen Oversight Committee are complaining they are being treated as powerless, rubber-stampers.
In 2018, city officials placed Measure N on the ballot to raise the sales tax in Bakersfield one cent — from 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent.
The measure was generally worded to have the money used to pay for a wide range of city needs. The clever wording allowed the measure to pass with a simple majority vote, rather than the two-thirds vote required for other taxing measures.
Measure N also did not contain a sunset clause. In other words, city officials do not have to go back to voters to ask permission to continue the tax hike beyond 5 or 10 years, which is traditionally a requirement in taxing measures. Instead, Measure N will continue until voters end it.
To assure voters that the additional tax revenue would be used appropriately, and not just fatten the city’s coffers, the measure included the formation of a Public Safety and Vital Services Oversight Committee — a diverse group of citizens appointed by the City Council.
Measure N squeaked to passage with only 97 votes, leaving city officials with a lot of work to do to earn the trust and support of city residents.
But the grumbling among members of the oversight committee has become louder and the response by city officials incredibly more dismissive.
Members recently told The Californian:
Mitchel Rowland — “We thought we would have more input into where the money went, or at least more control over the city staff’s proposals. … In fact, what happened last year and the year before is they just go around the committee and take their expenditure requests to the City Council almost regardless of what the committee recommends.”
Fred Prince — “You get this feeling when you’re up there that you’re just going through motions and rubber-stamping stuff, and I think it’s frustrating.”
Jeremy Tobias — “Right now, in my mind, I feel like we’re meeting the technical intent, but not the spirit of what the community maybe wants.”
While some committee members and citizens complain their spending suggestions are being dismissed, city officials also are dismissing the concerns about the role the citizens’ committee should have in the decision making.
City Manager Christian Clegg insists that the Measure N system is working well by giving ultimate oversight of Bakersfield’s spending to the democratically-elected City Council — not a committee of appointees.
“I think there is value in the role that they play, but it really is the City Council’s budget and all other groups that provide feedback into it are advisory,” said Clegg, adding that Bakersfield residents will soon realize the benefits from taxing themselves an additional 1 percent.
Well, actually, it’s the citizens’ budget — not the City Council’s. Last we checked, City Council members and their staffs are accountable to the citizens.
And those citizens were assured accountability in how the millions of extra dollars collected were being used.
Eliminating a “sunset clause” in Measure N may have been a clever election strategy. After all, what politician wants to return to voters and ask permission to continue a tax?
But it also is a vulnerability. Anger enough taxpayers/voters and all it takes is another vote to end Bakersfield’s 1-cent tax hike.
Voters were promised a watchdog, not a lapdog when they narrowly passed Measure N.
City officials — including Bakersfield “democratically-elected City Council” — should rethink their relationship with the Public Safety and Vital Services Citizen Oversight Committee and how Measure N money is being used.