No doubt, if you step off an airplane at any passenger terminal in America, you will be greeted by a panoply of flashing signs, dynamic local photographs and evidence that folks are proud of their town and happy to share their excitement with you.
But step off an airplane in Bakersfield and it’s a big yawn.
Oh, sure, there is that massive, full-size replica of SpaceShipOne, an experimental air-launch, rocket-powered aircraft hanging from the ceiling. That’s cool. And there are a few poster-like photos. But excitement is way missing.
Airport officials note that they have been busy, of late, securing two daily American Airlines connecting flights between Bakersfield and Dallas. They have been working with their new neighbor, Amazon, the online retailer, to accommodate a massive new distribution center. And then there is the development of the Silver Wings Commerce Center, adjacent to the terminal. The 115-acre project is a planned mixed-use development.
“With the increased activity, the airport environment is going to foster more employment, while being part of the supply chain for consumers,” county Airports Director Mark Witsoe recently told Bakersfield Life columnist Lisa Kimble.
But the increased activity and accompanying airport passenger traffic are all the more reasons why the William Thomas Terminal – named after Bakersfield’s powerful former Congressman Bill Thomas, who secured funding for the facility – should have more pizzazz.
Kimble has long beat the drum for more pizzazz at the county’s airport in north Bakersfield. And she wrote about it passionately in a recent issue of Bakersfield Life, this newspaper’s monthly magazine.
Well, here’s too ya, Lisa Kimble. You make a good point. Now, Kern County airport officials need to be poked into action.
For example, Kimble noted that a giant photo in a Clear Channel display near Gates 2, 3 and 5 shows off the famed Bixby Bridge, near Big Sur in Northern California, rather than, say, a photo of some iconic local landmark, such as the Kern River.
When she asked about it two years ago, an airport official agreed it was, in fact, peculiar. Clear Channel even reached out to Bakersfield Life in an apparent effort to contact the Arts Council of Kern and the Bakersfield Museum of Arts for ideas. But both reported never being contacted. And the bridge photo kept hanging.
And when Kimble asked why there is no plaque under the bust of Bill Thomas in the terminal, she was told there was one once, but it was vandalized. She later learned there never was a plaque explaining who the heck Bill Thomas is to visitors, or anyone else who might wonder why the terminal is named after the congressman.
“Since arriving (a year ago as airports director) I have been focusing on larger elements, as we continue to enhance the quality of life, be a model of excellence and foster a culture of innovation,” Witsoe told Kimble. (Translation: Go away.)
“Researching this will certainly be added to the list. We need to see who owns the rights to the work and is it something that I can pay for out of my budget.” (Translation: When donkeys fly.)
OK, let’s start with all that research needed for the plaque. Google Bill Thomas. You will find plenty of information.
Now, as far as the Big Sur photo, Clear Channel should be willing to swap it out for a local one. The company just needs to make it a priority. Agriculture and all sorts of energy companies are big employers here. Has anyone asked them to put up local displays? Selling space in the terminal maybe could be a revenue source for the airport.
Likely the Arts Council of Kern, or the Bakersfield Museum of Art could arrange to have regional art placed on loan in the terminal. And if money is a problem, set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for a Bill Thomas’ plaque.
How hard can this be? Maybe the Kern County Board of Trade or the county’s public information officer can help.