Listen. Talk. Critical ways to unite and improve this community. That is how Kern County’s largest law enforcement agencies – the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office – propose to improve local policing.
As nationwide protests erupted in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry and Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood held online public forums to begin discussing community concerns about their departments.
The June forums, which were held on Zoom because of the pandemic, generated widespread interest as local protesters also took to the streets to press their complaints about local incidents and racial inequality.
Both Terry and Youngblood expressed disgust over video reports of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, while Floyd begged for help, grew quiet and died. Other officers stood by and watched.
“The death of Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis is horrific,” Terry said at the time, calling the actions by the police officers in the videos “inexcusable. The behavior of these officers does not meet my expectations of any police officer in our country. Police officers have a legal, moral and ethical obligation to use only proper methods of arrest.”
Contending Bakersfield police officers are well trained, Terry said he had immediately directed staff to review the Minneapolis incident with the entire local force to ensure all officers have “a clear understanding that such actions are not acceptable in our society.”
Youngblood noted that “there is a requirement by law to intervene when excessive force is being used by a police officer and you’re a police officer. That didn’t happen in this case.”
The Floyd death was just the latest in many national high-profile incidents resulting in the deaths of unarmed people at the hands of law enforcement. Many victims were people of color. Some cases occurred in Kern County.
A group formed as the MLK CommUNITY Initiative helped facilitate both June forums, which focused on community complaints and pressed for increased accountability, including the establishment of civilian oversight boards.
Instead, both Terry and Youngblood agreed this month to form advisory committees or collaboratives to help identify community policing improvements.
The Bakersfield Police Department has formed a partnership with the Cal State Bakersfield Kegley Institute of Ethics and the university’s Center for Social Justice to create a community panel to address changes. The idea stemmed from a referral made by Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales.
A “work in progress,” the effort will begin with a working group that includes Michael Burroughs, director of the Kegley Institute; NaTesha Johnson of Upside Academy; Mark Martinez with the Center for Social Justice; and Traco Matthews, director of human resources at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
With input expected from a wide range of community members, Terry hopes the group will make recommendations in six months for “best practices” addressing race, bias and police brutality.
Youngblood agreed to work with a diverse advisory committee to inform the community about activities of the Sheriff’s Department and to hear resident concerns.
“It was time that we worked together and close the trust gap,” said Arleana Waller, whose group, MKL CommUNITY Initiative, urged formation of the advisory committee.
“Recent events have been difficult for us all, but they have brought certain critical issues about law enforcement and the community we serve to the forefront,” Terry said about the BPD’s partnership with Cal State Bakersfield. “It is also an opportunity for all of us to look inward and focus our strengths to support ethical and constructive police-community relationships.”
These initiatives will be successful only if all participants – law enforcement and members of the community – sincerely listen to and thoughtfully communicate with each other.
The initiatives must involve rank-and-file law enforcement officers, in addition to the top brass, and diverse sectors of the community – from the power brokers to the disenfranchised.
The common goal must be to make Bakersfield and Kern County safer for everyone. It’s a heavy lift. But good people working together can do it.