We tell ourselves that every vote counts. But when we get too busy to go to the polls, or to do the research necessary to cast an informed vote and we “skip” a race on the ballot, we are tempted to shrug and tell ourselves, “What the heck. It won’t matter.”
If these midterm elections tell us only two things they are: It does matter. It’s important that every vote is counted.
Across the nation, we have seen many races decided by just a few votes. The 21st Congressional District race is one of them.
The 21st straddles four counties – Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern. The district is dominated by Democratic voter registration and a Latino population. But since 2013, voters have twice elected David Valadao, a conservative Republican, non-Latino politician from Hanford, to represent them in Congress.
Why? Because too few Democrats and Latinos in the district have voted and the more active, conservative voters who dominate the political landscape, particularly in Kings County, did vote. That changed this year when Democrat TJ Cox, a Fresno businessman with immigrant Filipino and Chinese-American parents, narrowly defeating Valadao.
On election night, Valadao was thousands of votes ahead and declared the victor. But in the days that followed, the incumbent’s fortunes reversed. Thousands of mail-in ballots, as well as provisional ballots that were cast on Election Day but not counted until an investigation concluded they were valid, were painstakingly counted and Cox inched to victory.
On Thursday, with Cox 862 votes ahead, Valadao conceded the race. California's 21st was the 40th Republican seat flipped by Democrats, giving the party solid control of the House of Representatives.
Measure N, the ballot measure that proposed to levy an additional 1 cent tax on sales within the city of Bakersfield to help pay for city services, also was handed a surprise victory after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted. On Election Night, the measure was going down to defeat. But as days of vote counting continued, it narrowly passed.
Some Republicans drowning in the nationwide Blue Wave of Democratic victories would have us believe that there was something very wrong in California. They try to cast doubt on the state’s election results. Some contend that an election not decided on Election Day is somehow “weird.” Where did all the “late” ballots come from? Why are elections decided quickly in some states, but delayed in others?
Conspiracy theorists enflamed social media with claims of voter fraud in California. Ironically, the only really substantial accusations of fraud surround mail-in ballots in a North Carolina congressional district, where election officials are refusing to certify the apparent Republican winner.
But the bottom line is that some states, such as California, encourage people to vote and have procedures that make voting convenient and easy. Other states erect barriers, such as banning early voting and strictly limiting mail-in voting.
But in exchange for the convenience of voting by mail, Californians have to be patient when it comes to counting mailed ballots, as well as those cast “provisionally.”
Is it really a worthy goal to have elections decided quickly? Or should the goal be to assure every citizen that their vote will be counted and elections accurately decided?
California has opted for election accuracy, not speed.
California’s Nov. 6 ballot was complicated. Voters were asked to decide who will fill many important statewide and local seats, as well as decide the fate of several statewide and local initiatives.
It’s reasonable that voters would be more willing to participate and make better decisions after studying the choices they face on a complicated ballot and marking their ballots at home, rather than after standing in long lines at a polling place.
Every voter should cast a vote. Every vote should be counted. Every count must be fair and accurate. That’s a mighty tall order that can take a mighty long time.