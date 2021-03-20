With Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer taking the lead, a team of prosecutors, including California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, last week sued Brookdale Senior Living, the nation’s largest nursing home operator, contending the company ignored patient safety laws and falsified information Medicare agencies use to rate skilled nursing facilities.
The lawsuit was a culmination of a years-long investigation that concluded Brookdale abruptly discharged patients, without providing the legally-required 30-day notice and without providing necessary care instructions. Called “dumping,” the incentive is to discharge patients when their Medicare benefits expire to allow beds to be filled by higher-paying patients.
In addition, the lawsuit alleges Brookdale provided to Medicare inaccurate information regarding such things as its staff-to-patient ratios, which inflated consumer ratings.
These were the latest headline-grabbing accusations about the for-profit skilled nursing industry that the COVID-19 pandemic exposed as being chronically ill-prepared to care for some of America’s most vulnerable citizens. It was further evidence that greater oversight is needed to assure nursing home quality of care is improved.
Tennessee-based Brookdale operates 10 facilities in California that are targeted in the lawsuit filed in Kern County Superior Court. The 120-bed Brookdale Riverwalk on Calloway Drive in Bakersfield is the company’s largest California facility.
“Brookdale took advantage of our most vulnerable population and the families that were trying their best to take care of them in order to increase their profits,” Zimmer said. “Their practices were illegal and they need to be held accountable.”
Responding to the accusations, a Brookdale spokeswoman said, “We categorically deny that Brookdale engaged in intentional or fraudulent conduct.”
Emphasizing that the company is dedicated to “providing quality care to our residents and patients,” she added that “publicizing unproven allegations is reckless and undermines the public’s confidence in a service necessary to the care of elderly individuals, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
But it is the pandemic and the raging spread of the coronavirus through the nation’s nursing facilities, including many in Kern County, that has alerted the public to the long-festering problems of inadequate staffing and poor care.
Last fall, state health and safety officials fined Kingston Healthcare Center, a 184-bed skilled nursing facility on Real Road in Bakersfield, $92,500 as a result of numerous violations associated with a spring COVID-19 outbreak that sickened employees, and sickened and killed patients. The fine was lowered to $17,315 after Kingston proved it had corrected some of its deficiencies.
Kingston long has had a performance record that was so poor that it could not be rated by Medicare. Instead, the federal agency, which provides about 85 percent of the funding for nursing facilities across the country, designated Kingston as a “special focus facility,” or troubled nursing home.
During last spring’s COVID-19 outbreak, Kingston’s staffing levels and care so deteriorated that a state medical strike team was dispatched to allow the facility to continue to operate. Kern County health officials also intervened.
Industry watchdogs hope last week’s Kern County-led landmark lawsuit is a sign that federal, state and local regulators now will be more aggressive in enforcing laws and responding to the growing crisis.
Last month, five U.S. senators introduced the COVID-19 Nursing Home Protection Act, which would provide $750 million to states to fund local strike teams of health and emergency workers to cover staffing shortages resulting from coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes. Another $210 million would be spent to contain the spread of communicable diseases in facilities. The bill would require the federal government to collect and publish information about coronavirus cases in nursing homes.
In California, Senate Bill 650, authored by Sen. Henry Stern, targets nursing home finances by requiring operators to report comprehensive financial information, including about profits and expenses, to government regulators and the public.
Industry watchdog organizations and the bill’s author contend it is a common practice for owners to obscure their operations through layers of related companies that are paid for such things as supplies, administrative services and rent. The layers can erode accountability for problems and enhance excessive profits at the expense of patient care and agencies, such as Medicare, that pay the tab.
These are good first steps. But for now, we must hope for and praise the efforts of prosecutors, who see industry wrongdoing and are willing to intervene.