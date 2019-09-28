A slow-down in the state’s issuing of Kern County oil fracking permits in the wake of this summer’s firing of the state’s top oil regulator and the ongoing leaking of oil from wells in a west side field is not surprising.
It’s a reasonable regulatory move that even oil producers are downplaying in significance.
Aera Energy spokeswoman Cindy Pollard told The Californian that the slow-down, or temporary moratorium, challenges the company’s ability to be flexible, but hasn’t impacted long-term plans.
“It would take a sustained period of no permits before you would begin to see impacts,” she said.
Berry Petroleum’s spokesman Todd Crabtree said, “We do not believe the halt in permit approvals is unexpected given the current vacancy at the head of DOGGR (Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources).”
But some environmentalists suggest the temporary moratorium is a sign that it’s time to end oil production is California – spell that K-E-R-N, the state’s major producer. They are naïve and wrong-headed. The oil spigot cannot and should not be abruptly turned off.
The temporary permitting halt is to allow regulators time to catch their breath and to ensure that appropriate rules are in place to protect water and air quality, while allowing a critically important industry to continue to operate.
In 2014, the state Legislature and former Gov. Jerry Brown enacted the nation’s toughest fracking safeguards. Fracking is a controversial oil recovery technique that injects sand, water and small concentrations of sometimes toxic chemicals deep underground at high pressure to open petroleum deposits.
Although the technique has been used in California for decades, the state’s unique geology requires less use of water and energy in the process than is required in Midwest, South and East Coast oil fields. Nevertheless, environmentalists contend fracking threatens groundwater supplies and air quality.
Gavin Newson, who became California’s governor in January, has long been wary of the process. When he learned the number of fracking permits had spiked since he took office and that some state oil regulators were industry investors, he fired the DOGGR head and called for a review.
In a separate move in August, the state ordered Chevron to haul “surface flows,” or intermittent leaking of oil in its westside field. State oil regulators also announced a rare “technical review” of the entire Cymric Field.
This chaos involving Kern’s oil fields has empowered environmentalists to press for an abrupt end to oil production California.
But the governor appropriately has taken a more cautious approach – gradual steps to wean Californians and the state from a reliance on fossil fuels, while maintaining the production of oil. Newsom’s willingness to balance economic and environmental needs was seen in his veto this month of SB1, a progressive bill to block the Trump administration’s rollback of Obama-era environmental laws.
Announcing his intention to veto the bill, Newsom expressed concern that it would upend years-long efforts to reach a statewide water deal, without enhancing his existing ability to challenge the Trump administration’s assault on state environmental laws.
We ask that the same willingness to reach balance and accept compromise be applied to regulations regarding California’s oil industry.
The need for California and the nation to have dependable sources of domestic energy was demonstrated earlier this month when Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities were attacked by drones. About 5.7 million barrels of daily crude production – or 50 percent of the kingdom’s oil output and more than 5 percent of the global daily production – was knocked out. Oil and gas prices around the world, including in California spiked.
The Western States Petroleum Association estimates there are 368,000 jobs in California connected to oil and gas operations, which generate $24.6 billion in tax revenues.
Californians depend on having a reliable source of oil to fuel their cars, homes and industries, and keep the state’s economy humming. State officials report that despite efforts to increase the use of electric vehicles, gasoline sold in California increased from 942,000 barrels per day in 2012 to more than 1,012,000 BPD last year. Diesel sales also increased during that same period.
A greater share of California’s energy production is coming from “green” renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar. But we are a long way from cutting the oil “purse strings.” In the meantime, the oil industry must be fairly regulated.