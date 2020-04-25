The coronavirus lockdown is grinding all of us down to the point that protests have erupted nationwide. And, we aren’t the only ones anxious to end the isolation and get back to work.
President Trump is orchestrating a steady drumbeat laced with tweets that urge Americans to “liberate” themselves from the lockdown orders in mainly states headed by Democratic governors. The governors of a few Southern states led by Republican governors have announced plans to lift some restrictions as early as next week, while other governors are banding together to develop more conservative, gradual regional plans.
But first, the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, must be stopped. As it spreads throughout the world, millions of people have been infected and died. These include our family members, friends and neighbors in Kern County.
Millions of Americans have filed for unemployment benefits as their workplaces have closed to create “social distancing” – the strategy of isolating ourselves in our homes to prevent the virus’ spread. It is hoped that the stay-at-home strategy will keep the nation’s hospitals from being swamped with critically ill people, while scientists are given time to expand testing, and develop treatments and a vaccine.
Earlier this month, President Trump suggested members of his administration, as well as business, industry and labor representatives would form a task force or advisory group to help steer America’s post-pandemic economic recovery.
Last week, Gov. Gavin Newson created an 80-member task force to guide California’s economic reopening and recovery. Newsom named former presidential candidate and businessman Tom Steyer and Newsom’s Chief of Staff Ann O’Leary to co-chair the group, which also will include Bakersfield’s Sen. Republican Sen. Shannon Grove and Aera Energy President and CEO Christina Sistrunk, as well as Walt Disney Co. Executive Chairman Bob Iger, former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen, Patagonia CEO and President Rose Marcario, Apply CEO Tim Cook, Homeboy founder Father Gregory Boyle, Los Angeles Times owner D. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Gap CEO Sonia Syngal, Los Angeles Clippers President Gillian Zucker and LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner. Added to this list are the four living California governors and an A-list of the state’s powerful people and big thinkers.
Using the recently created COVID-19 Business Resource Response Team, Kern County should follow this state and federal example to form a task force to begin planning this region’s post-pandemic economic recovery.
The Business Resource Response Team was created in March by the City of Bakersfield, County of Kern, Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce and Kern Economic Development Corp. to guide local businesses to critically needed economic resources. Add to this team representatives from the other cities in the county, economists from California State University, Bakersfield, and Bakersfield College, and industry and labor representatives.
Oil production and agriculture have long been Kern’s foundational industries. But both were struggling before we heard the word “coronavirus.”
The oil industry was under assault from environmental interests that demand the shutdown of California’s oil wells. With Kern being the state’s major oil producing county, the loss of good-paying local jobs loom. A pandemic-fueled global recession has further threatened the industry by reducing the demand and crashing oil prices. A glut of oil dropped the price below $0 per barrel last week. Wells in local fields are being idled and crews laid off.
As for Kern’s agriculture, ongoing trade disputes have closed some international markets to local producers. And despite a few robust spring showers, California reportedly is headed back into drought conditions and renewed agricultural challenges.
Now is not the time to simply hope Kern’s economy will improve automatically when the pandemic ends and businesses reopen.
It is time to take a good hard look at Kern’s potential. What are the region’s strengths? What industries can complement and expand on Kern’s oil and agricultural base? What businesses can provide recession-proof jobs to support Kern’s families?
Reopening the U.S., California and Kern economies will be harder than it sounds. It’s not a simple matter of pushing open the doors of shuttered businesses and having jobs return when the pandemic threat has passed. The damage done has been significant. Some companies simply will not reopen. Some jobs will be gone forever. And likely the recovery will be a long slog.
Kern County leaders must use this lockdown “time out” to plan a new future for the region.