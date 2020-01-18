An Assembly bill to force more state oversight of California’s county fairs is a good start. But before local taxpayers’ confidence in the Kern County Fair’s operation can be restored, the district attorney’s investigation of alleged wrongdoing must be completed, offenders must be punished and corrective action must be taken.
The scandal swirling around the Kern County Fair is far from over. Corrective actions – including punishment of wrongdoers – must be swiftly and openly taken. More information must be disclosed to assure the public that misspent money is paid back and mismanagement of the Kern County Fair has ended.
Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, has introduced AB 1841, which demands California’s 54 county fairs be operated with more accountability and transparency.
Last year, State Auditor Elaine M. Howle reported widespread mismanagement at an unnamed county fair, which has been identified by many sources as the Kern County Fair. Citing legal requirements to protect a whistleblower, the state auditor refused to name the fair. However, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer has launched an investigation into the actions of Kern County Fair executives, the fair’s governor-appointed directors and employees. Kern County Fair officials have declined to publicly respond.
In addition to alleging misuse and mismanagement of thousands of state dollars, the state auditor criticized the California Department of Food and Agriculture for inadequate oversight of the fair and failing to perform required compliance audits.
The Kern County Fair was placed on a state financial watch list in 2013 by the CDFA’s Fairs and Expositions branch. But the Kern County Fair operated for six more years, until last year’s state auditor’s review, without oversight or audit. The state auditor contends this lack of oversight significantly contributed to the fair’s gross mismanagement of taxpayer funds, as well as multiple violations of state laws.
Salas’ bill would require the CDFA, which oversees local fair operations, to ensure governor-appointed directors participate in annual ethics training and that fair associations report salary information to prevent the misuse of state funds. It also would mandate the CDFA develop controls to protect the assets and finances of district agricultural associations, and prevent inappropriate travel and purchases. County fairs, such as Kern’s, that have been placed on financial “watch lists,” would be required to undergo regular fiscal and compliance audits.
“The state auditor’s report was alarming and demands immediate corrective action,” Salas said in the news release announcing his legislation. The state audit is posted at “Gross Mismanagement Led to the Misuse of State Resources and Multiple Violations of State Laws” https://www.bsa.ca.gov/pdfs/reports/I2019-4.pdf
Summary paragraphs include:
“We found that the association’s chief executive officer and maintenance supervisor grossly mismanaged state resources and neglected their duties to ensure that employees comply with state laws governing supervision, and time and attendance reporting. Examples of the improper acts we found include employees taking home state property and misusing state resources, drinking alcohol on state grounds, a lack of critical internal controls to prevent inappropriate and excessive travel-related purchases, unnecessary charges for interest and late fees, and a waste of state funds.
“The association’s board of directors further exacerbated this gross mismanagement by failing to fulfill its legal responsibilities -- to ensure that the association followed state requirements, protected its accumulated assets, properly managed its current income, and made good purchasing decisions.”
In a response to the audit, the unidentified fair contended 2011 state budget cuts left the staff stretched and unable to provide adequate policy and procedure training. But instead of providing necessary leadership, the state auditor noted the fair’s CEO and directors engaged in some of the criticized behavior.
The state auditor pointed out that because the state’s 54 district agricultural associations are state entities, “their employees must comply with state laws and policies related to the use of state resources.” These resources include the grounds, buildings, equipment, vehicles, supplies and even fuel, which allegedly have been pilfered and misused to the tune of many thousands of dollars.
The California Department of Food and Agriculture, Kern County Fair directors and Kern County Fair CEO must be held accountable. Salas’ bill is one step in that direction.