Everyone wants to end the growing homeless crisis. Public officials, business owners, residents and even the homeless, themselves.
But it will not happen quickly or easily. It won’t happen until we address the underlying causes -- substance abuse, mental illness, veterans’ disabilities, lack of jobs, crime, domestic violence, shortage of affordable housing and public services, and poverty.
Bakersfield City and Kern County are combining efforts with nonprofit and volunteer organizations to help solve these problems. But it will take a lot of focused effort.
In the meantime, the community also must be protected from the destructive effects of homelessness. Every morning, Bakersfield business owners awaken to homeless people on their door steps, filth on their sidewalks and vandalism to their buildings. Their customers are blocked from entering their businesses.
But recent steps taken by Bakersfield City and Kern County officials give us hope.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors this week approved conceptual plans to establish a “low barrier shelter” for homeless people on county-owned industrial land between M and O streets, north of Golden State Avenue. The 4.6-acre site could shelter about 150 people.
Intended to provide a place for homeless people who are turned away from more restrictive and often overcrowded facilities, low-barrier shelters offer temporary sleeping arrangements and are staffed by case workers trained to find more permanent solutions. They often include portable toilets, individual storage lockers, showers and laundry services.
However, the county plans for its nearly $2 million low-barrier shelter drew complaints from nearby property owners, who oppose concentrating homeless people near their businesses. Bakersfield City officials met similar resistance when they earlier considered constructing a low-barrier homeless shelter near the county’s proposed site.
Consolidating the county and city low-barrier shelters into one cost-efficient, impacting-controlling facility would seem to be a reasonable response to those complaints.
Bakersfield City Council members this week also considered plans to use Measure N funds – proceeds from a 1 percent sales tax increase – to hire private security guards to patrol business areas targeted by vandals and to hire the Bakersfield Homeless Center’s “Clean Team” to clear away filth, including human feces, that is collecting downtown.
Measure N funds already are being used to operate “rapid response” teams of city code enforcers and Parks and Recreation Department staff to clean up trash and vandalism caused by homeless people.
One of the most significant recent steps taken by the city and the county to coordinate and fund the fight to end homelessness involves the restructuring of the Kern County Homeless Collaborative and the creation of a new nonprofit organization.
A loosely organized volunteer organization, the collaborative grew out of a task force created by the city and county in the mid-1980s. At that time, both the city and county declined to be formally involved. Instead, the United Way of Kern County became the fiscal sponsor.
But as homelessness in Kern County now has reached the “crisis” level -- with an estimated 1,150 people considered to be homeless in metropolitan Bakersfield -- the city and county have agreed to participate.
The new nonprofit organization will be overseen by an executive board consisting of two members appointed by the city, two from the county, four from the collaborative and one appointed by the board, itself. Its meetings will be public.
Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard likened these recent steps to eating an elephant.
“We are next to this big huge thing and we can’t imagine how we are going to conceive of eating a whole elephant,” Maggard said, as he approved plans for the county’s low-barrier shelter. “But what’s the old saying? You eat an elephant by taking one bite at a time. This is one bite.”
There will be many more bites that we will have to take before this crisis is overcome.