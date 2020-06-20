This year’s Juneteenth Independence observation comes at a particularly volatile moment in America’s tortured history of race relations.
Juneteenth is an annual symbolic celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. It was on June 19, 1865, when word finally reached thousands of enslaved people living in Texas at the end of the Civil War that they were free. Their celebration of freedom, which is re-created annually, also is a painful reminder of an unfulfilled promise.
As nationwide protests continue, including those in Bakersfield, over incidents of police brutality and the unequal price America’s black citizens pay in the justice system, it is time the nation focuses on creating a better, more equitable future.
The misery of slavery in America goes back to colonial days, and the kidnapping, sale and use of mostly black slave labor to build this nation.
President Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862 and the defeat of rebellious Southern soldiers during the Civil War did not end slavery.
To escape advancing Union troops during the war, slave-owning Southern planters fled to Texas. By the time Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered in Appomattox, Va., on April 9, 1865, an estimated 250,000 slaves toiled in the Texas fields.
The news of Lee’s surrender reached Texas in late April, but the western Army of the Trans-Mississippi would not surrender until June 2, 1865. Two weeks later, Union Gen. Gordon Grander arrived on Galveston Island, with 2,000 federal troops, to occupy the state on behalf of the federal government.
Speaking from the balcony of a tall building on June 19, 1865, Grander read the order announcing the total emancipation of those held as slaves and describing their “absolute equality of personal rights.”
Less than three weeks after the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery was ratified, on Dec. 24, 1865, six former Confederate leaders formed the first chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, which embarked on a decades-long reign of terror to kill and crush the political and economic hopes of former slaves.
In the early days of emancipation, more than 3 million black Americans rushed to claim their benefits of citizenship, with about 80 percent of eligible black men registering to vote in the 11 former Confederate states. About 2,000 black men were elected to various offices during this 12-year period of Reconstruction.
The activism was met with horrific violence from whites. In a recent report, the Equal Rights Institute estimated that 2,000 black men, women and children were sadistically murdered and lynched during Reconstruction, with mobs targeting activist leaders. An additional 4,500 were lynched from 1877 to 1950.
From 1890 to 1908, former Confederate states passed constitutions that effectively disenfranchised black people, excluding them from the political process and imposing Jim Crow laws that reduced blacks to second-class status. Laws enacted in Northern, Midwestern and Western states also denied blacks equal protection and their civil rights.
But until the 1950s and 1960s, for most white Americans, the discrimination was easy to ignore. That is, until it started spilling into their living rooms through the televised nightly news. The images of civil rights marchers being clubbed by police officers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, or being attacked by dogs and blasted with fire hoses in Birmingham, Ala., brought outrage, demands for reforms and passage of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
But even outrage, federal laws and court rulings have failed to provide American blacks their promised “absolute equality.”
A bystander videotaping from a nearby balcony in 1991 recorded Los Angeles police officers beating an unarmed Rodney King. The beating and subsequent acquittal of officers accused of the brutality triggered outrage and rioting. And now, today, the videotaped May 25 death of George Floyd, who was pushed to the pavement for nearly nine minutes by a Minneapolis police officer’s knee to his neck until he died, has inspired weeks of coast-to-coast rage and more demands for police reforms.
Since their emancipation from slavery more than 150 years ago, black Americans have fought a headwind of discrimination and abuse. But now, with nearly everyone having a cellphone camera in their pocket to record it, the nation no longer can ignore it.
On Juneteenth 1865, emancipated slaves were promised their dream of equality. It’s time that we all got serious about making that dream to come true.