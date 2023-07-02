We seem to be enjoying a lull before the firestorms begin. With this winter’s pounding rainstorms and the record-setting snowpack in the mountains, California’s vegetation is moist and lush.
But that only has delayed the advent of the “Great Dry Out” and the tinderbox conditions that will fuel destructive wildfires.
The July Fourth holiday and the use of fireworks to celebrate are certain to test the state’s reprieve from the wildfires that are sure to strike. We must be vigilant. Obey fireworks laws, which prohibit use in vulnerable mountain areas. And obey Kern County’s and cities’ restrictions on sales and use.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, July and August are expected to bring warmer-than-normal temperatures in California and accelerate the drying out of the lush vegetation that grew during the winter storms.
While the sale of fireworks provides funding for many worthwhile nonprofit organizations, illegal use of fireworks every year is rampant, destructive and costly — both in property and lives.
Metropolitan Bakersfield — areas under both city and Kern County jurisdiction — allowed fireworks to be used beginning today until the morning of July 5. Legal-use hours range daily from 9 a.m. to around midnight.
Only “safe and sane” fireworks can be used legally in Kern County. They are identified by a California fire marshal’s certification. Any fireworks that leave the ground and rise into the air are illegal — no matter where you live in Kern County. Piccolo Petes and ground blooms are prohibited in the city of Bakersfield, but allowed in Kern County.
In metropolitan Bakersfield, the city and county will be coordinating enforcement efforts. That includes the county using a drone to spot lawbreakers and enforcement teams patrolling in unmarked cars.
Lawbreakers face a $1,500 citation for using or selling fireworks outside allotted time periods. The penalty increases to $2,000 the second time and $2,500 the third time.
To report illegal firework use, go online to http://tinyurl.com/kernfireworks.
AccuWeather is predicting a significant risk of wildfires in California by late summer and early fall.
In its 2023 wildfire forecast, AccuWeather predicted an average to slightly above-average fire season for the U.S. — an estimated 60,000 to 75,000 wildfires will burn between 6.5 million and 8.25 million acres nationwide. In California, alone, AccuWeather predicted 400,000 to 1 million acres will burn this season.
The best time to fight a fire is before it starts. And that begins with celebrating July Fourth in a safe and legal manner.
Several government fire prevention initiatives have been started. They include about $197 million in federal grants to help fortify high-risk communities against wildfires. These grants will be used mostly to supplement wildland firefighters. Kern County reportedly will receive $2.2 million to train firefighters to conduct controlled burns and educate homeowners about reducing fire risks.
The pattern is clear that some of California’s wettest years have been followed by some of its most devastating wildfires. For example, in 2017, a wet winter was followed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, which at the time was the state’s most destructive wildfire in history. By the time it was contained, it was estimated to have burned 36,810 acres and at least 22 people were believed to have been killed.
But the devastation the following year was worse. The Camp Fire in Northern California scorched 153,336 acres and destroyed the city of Paradise. Killing 85 people, it became the deadliest wildfire in 100 years of U.S. history.
Whether you live in a mountain community, or on the valley floor, focus on fire risks. Clear vegetation from property perimeters, create fire barriers and remove debris. Keep sparks from flying from vehicles, tools and fires.
And please use fireworks legally and carefully as you celebrate this week’s July Fourth holiday.