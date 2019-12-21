Street racing probably dates back to the first set of four wheels that were strapped under a wooden slab. It’s not a new problem. But it is one that this community and those paid to protect it must stop.
Vehicles are faster and more powerful today. They are just plain deadly. And in all parts of Bakersfield, illegal street racing is threatening lives and disturbing the peace every single night.
Stopping street racing and punishing racers must be a law enforcement priority.
There is nothing “innocent” about street racing. It can’t just be blamed on youthful poor judgment. And while it is most prevalent along Bakersfield’s main thoroughfares, races are held on almost any street in the city.
It’s like playing a deadly game of whack-a-mole. Police respond to reports only to have criminal lookouts sound the alarm and the racers move to other locations to avoid arrest.
At dusk on Sunday, Nov. 24, in southwest Bakersfield, the deadly game of two drivers claimed the life of 58-year-old Maria Blaney Navarro. Hers was the latest death in way too many fatal collisions caused by street racing in Bakersfield.
Navarro was driving a minivan carrying two children on Old River Road, near one of the main entrances to the Seven Oaks subdivision, when her vehicle was struck by a red Mustang sedan allegedly racing a Dodge Ram pickup truck. The impact sent Navarro’s vehicle into the path of a crane truck. Navarro was killed and her two young passengers injured.
Ronald Dean Pierce Jr., 50, the driver of the red Mustang, has been charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence causing injury, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, reckless driving, reckless driving causing injury and engaging in a speed contest.
Israel Maldonado, 34, the alleged driver of the Dodge Ram, was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, reckless driving causing injury, engaging in a speed contest and gross vehicular manslaughter.
In a “last straw” outrage over Navarro’s death, the community is demanding action. They claim they have reported incidents and waited…and waited…for police to respond. Sometimes, they say, there is no response.
Residents are angered by police urging them to report street racers, but seeming to not respond.
“I have been calling for over three years now,” Susanna Gardner wrote in an email to The Californian. I have placed “security calls; I have submitted detailed online reports; I have spoken to the many different officials and specifically the traffic division.”
The Bakersfield Police Department insists officers are responding and trying to capture elusive street racers. They are increasing patrols and coordinating enforcement with other agencies. But while hundreds gather in “staging” shopping center parking lots, the racers often post lookouts to evade capture.
Bakersfield Councilman Chris Parlier has finally had enough. With the support of other council members, Parlier earlier this month ordered the BPD to schedule a forum to collect response ideas from the community and develop a citywide enforcement plan.
Talk is good. But it’s not enough. To stop illegal street racing, the crime must be given an urgent, citywide, multi-law enforcement agency priority. It requires:
- A highly publicized, prolonged campaign.
- Everyone’s involvement – police, business and commercial property owners and residents.
- A system that repeatedly and publicly informs the community – and that includes the criminal racers – about enforcement steps that are being taken.
- A commitment by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office to come down hard on all street racers – not just those who murder innocent people.
- Publication of the names of street racers, their arrests and charges, and the punishments they receive.
Only when the criminals and the law enforcers are held accountable will we see street racing stopped and the community protected.