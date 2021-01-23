The magnificence of America was on full display last week as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office.
A bright sun illuminated the pomp and circumstance of an American tradition as it unfolded on the steps of the Capitol. Just two weeks earlier, the storied seat of government was the site of a bloody attack by an insurrectionist mob that attempted to overturn the results of presidential election.
Incited by lies about voter fraud, political extremists, white supremacists and domestic terrorists stormed the Capitol threatening to hang Republican Vice President Mike Pence and searching for Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with zip ties and weapons in hand.
“We have learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile,” Biden said in his inaugural address.
“So now, on this hallowed ground, where just days ago violence sought to shake this Capitol’s very foundation, we come together as one nation, under God, indivisible, to carry out the peaceful transfer of power as we have for more than two centuries.”
Resiliency. A word heard repeatedly. America has shown itself to be resilient through years of wars, unrest and domestic challenges. And, again this month, America’s resiliency was proven against a riotous mob’s attempt to silence the will of the people and stop the counting of Electoral College votes that assured Biden’s and Harris’ election.
During a congressional ceremony following the inauguration, Bakersfield’s Republican Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy addressed Biden and Harris – admonishing them that it is now up to them to follow their words of unity with real action.
McCarthy’s admonition must be heeded by congressional Democrats and Republicans, as well. Often our politicians speak words of cooperation, but fail to act on them.
Never have Americans faced such an onslaught of tests – an attack on democracy and truth; a raging virus; economic uncertainties; growing inequities; systemic racism; climate-based crises; weakened international alliances.
“Any one of these would be enough to challenge us in profound ways,” Biden said in his inaugural address. “But the fact is we face them all at once, presenting this nation with the gravest of responsibilities. Now we must step up. All of us. It is a time for boldness, for there is so much to do. And this is certain. We will be judged, you and I, for how we resolve the cascading crises of our era.”
Biden noted that “each of us has a duty and responsibility, as citizens, as Americans, and especially as leaders – leaders who have pledged to honor our Constitution and protect our nation – to defend the truth and defeat the lies.”
As McCarthy told Biden and Harris that their words and actions matter, so do those of all our elected representatives.
“To overcome these challenges – to restore the soul and to secure the future of America – requires more than words,” Biden said. “It requires that most elusive of things in a democracy: unity.”
That does not mean we expect lock-step agreement.
After all, the “right to dissent peaceably, within the guardrails of our Republic, is perhaps our nation’s greatest strength,” Biden noted, adding that we also must “end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal.”
And those are the actions that must follow the new president’s call for unity. They must include the willingness of our politicians to put the welfare of the nation ahead of party politics, and the willingness of us all to listen to each other and show respect.
“Politics need not be a raging fire destroying everything in its path,” Biden said. “Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a cause for total war. And we must reject a culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.”
“That democracy and hope, truth and justice, did not die on our watch, but thrived…is the story that tells ages yet to come that we answered the call of history. We met the moment.”
Those are mighty big actions to follow mere words. Are Democrats and Republicans up to the task?