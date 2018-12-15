Whether you love them or hate them — and many drivers hate them — Bakersfield’s red-light enforcement cameras have been credited with preventing serious accidents at some of the city’s busiest intersections.
Some critics dispute those safety claims, however, contending a traffic enforcement program that relies on cameras and a private out-of-state company is an affront to a legal system that is supposed to protect Americans’ constitutional rights.
In today’s edition, The Californian weighs these complaints against their alleged safety benefits.
Critics of the Bakersfield program are not alone. Since electronic surveillance systems were introduced in the late 1990s, more than 438 U.S. municipalities, including 36 of the 50 most populous cities, have installed red-light cameras at crash-prone intersections.
Bakersfield began installing red-light cameras in 2003. Arizona-based Redflex is the private company that maintains and operates the cameras, which the city’s website notes are located at Bernard and Oswell streets; California Avenue and Oak Street; California Avenue, New Stine Road and Stockdale Highway; Chester Avenue and Brundage Lane; Coffee Road and Stockdale Highway; Coffee Road and Truxtun Avenue; Ming Avenue and Valley Plaza; Ming Avenue and Real Road; Ming Avenue and Old River Road; and White Lane and Wible Road.
The promise of snagging red-light runners, reducing injury accidents and saving lives is diminished by complaints about the system’s accuracy and the way red-light running violations are doled out.
The drumbeat of criticism has gotten so loud that many cities across California and the nation have removed their red-light camera systems. In 2010, voters in Houston passed a referendum banning the surveillance program in that city. In 2015, Assemblyman Matthew Harper, R-Huntington Beach, introduced legislation that would have outlawed the installation of new cameras in California and mandated a study of existing ones. Harper’s bill failed to pass the Legislature.
Seven states now are considering legislation to prohibit red-light and speed-camera use. Ironically, one is Redflex’s home state of Arizona.
Redflex, the nation’s largest provider of red-light camera systems, has seen its reputation bruised in recent years by bribery accusations. In one of the most infamous cases, Redflex Arizona CEO Karen Finley pleaded guilty in 2015 to federal bribery and fraud charges involving the multi-million-dollar installation and operation of Chicago’s red-light camera system. She was sentenced to 14 months in prison and the city official overseeing the contract was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Chicago sued the company and Redflex ultimately agreed to pay the city $20 million. Redflex also lost its contract as the city’s provider of electronic traffic surveillance.
Bakersfield, which has had a long relationship with Redflex, contends the city’s use of red-light surveillance cameras at selected intersections has reduced the number of “serious” broadside collisions.
But researchers at Cleveland-based Case Western Reserve University dispute claims that red-light cameras make intersections safer.
Studying Houston before and after voters banned cameras, researchers found just a slight uptick in the number of serious collisions without the red-light cameras. They also found a significant reduction in less serious rear-end collisions caused by drivers suddenly braking for yellow lights to avoid citations.
For the sake of Bakersfield drivers’ confidence and to assure the efficacy of the city’s system, officials need to take a good, hard look at safety and enforcement statistics, and then publicly report the findings.
- What accidents — both serious and not-so-serious — are occurring at monitored intersections?
- How accurate is the system?
- How is accuracy certified? Presently, Redflex certifies and maintains its own equipment.
- What alternative electronic surveillance systems are available? Tacoma, Wash., officials replaced Redflex after finding another, more technically advanced system.
It’s been 15 years since Bakersfield started putting cameras at intersections. It’s time to see if these cameras are truly making us safer.