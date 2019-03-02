Just whose meetings are these? The Bakersfield City School District superintendent’s? The elected school board members’? Teachers’ unions’ and special interest groups’? Parents, who often show up to raise concerns about their children’s educations?
Well, actually, just like every other local government agency, BCSD officials – elected and appointed – must run the district’s board meetings to allow all of these “public” groups to be heard and considered.
The Ralph M. Brown Act, the state’s long-established open meeting law, as well as other constitutional provisions and state laws, allows “reasonable” rules to be established to provide order and civility during public meetings.
But the term “reasonable” does not mean the imposition of restrictions that silence critics. How the new meeting rules BCSD board members approved last week will be interpreted and enforced will determine if they are reasonable and lawful.
There is reason to be concerned. There is also reason to caution the elected board members that they will pay a political and maybe even legal price if they weaponize the rules to wage their ongoing battle with teachers and parents.
Board members voted unanimously last week to reduce the time allotted for an individual to speak from five minutes to three minutes during a meeting’s “public comment” period. They also eliminated speakers’ ability to give their allocated speaking time to others. This has been routinely done to give representatives of groups longer blocks of time in which to make more thorough presentations.
In addition, board members gave their “president" authority to temporarily or permanently revoke the speaking “privileges” of anyone she determines to be disruptive or threatening.
Speaking at a public board meeting is not a “privilege.” It is a right protected by many state laws.
The preamble of the state’s set of open meeting laws notes: “Public commissions, boards, councils and other legislative bodies of local government agencies exist to aid in the conduct of the people’s business. The people do not yield their sovereignty to the bodies that serve them. The people insist on remaining informed to retain control over the legislative bodies they have created.”
But besides arguing about who actually has the “right” to speak during meetings, the authority just given to determine who is “disruptive” and “threatening” is vague. Just what is that behavior? If that behavior has ever occurred – and we can’t remember an incident – security guards were in attendance at the meeting and laws existed to handle the situation.
And how arrogant to believe a school board “president” – actually just a trustee selected by her peers on the school board – would have the authority to “permanently” revoke a person’s “right” to speak during a public BCSD meeting.
BCSD board members must revise the public meeting policy they adopted last week. Allow speakers to yield their time to others to give representatives of groups reasonable opportunities to speak to the BCSD board. If they must, trustees could set a reasonable cap on the number of speakers who can yield their time.
Remove the authority of the board president to arbitrarily and capriciously revoke the “privileges” – actually revoke the protected rights – of a member of the public to speak at a BCSD meeting. Summon law enforcement if a speaker is unruly.
But most of all, board members must remember that BCSD meetings are not theirs, nor their superintendent’s. They are the public’s meetings. Those meetings provide a communications bridge between voters who elect BCSD board members, taxpayers who fund the district, teachers who work for the district, administrators who manage the district, and parents who expect BCSD to educate, nurture and protect their children.