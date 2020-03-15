We are family. That is what Bakersfield is. We stick by each other in good times and bad.
We are facing tough times. According to the World Health Organization, the spread of coronavirus has reached the pandemic level. Cases and deaths are being reported throughout the United States, including in California. People in Kern County are being monitored.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top Trump administration medical expert, warned Congress last week that when testing for coronavirus eventually is expanded and improved in America, we will learn that the coronavirus is much more widespread than originally thought to be.
“I can say we will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci said the coronavirus, which also is called COVID-19, is at least 10 times “more lethal” than the seasonal flu. Particularly at risk are the elderly and those with underlying conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension and heart conditions. It can be spread by people exhibiting no symptoms.
On Friday, President Trump declared a “national emergency” as a result of the spread of coronavirus in the United States.
Coronavirus is hitting economies around the world, as workers fall ill and demands for products decline. Worldwide manufacturing supply chains increasingly rely on China, which is hard-hit by coronavirus. As we are seeing with other countries’ stock markets, Wall Street is taking Americans on a dizzying ride, as stock prices plummet.
Directly the result of the spread of the coronavirus and its economic consequences is the oil supply and price war that erupted last week between Saudi Arabia and Russia. The reduced demand for oil, combined with a worldwide glut of cheap Middle Eastern and Russian oil, has left U.S. producers, including those in Kern County, holding the economic bag and predicting layoffs in Kern’s oil fields.
And despite the rain seen this week, California is widely believed to be slipping into another drought. Actually, many believe California really never left years-long drought conditions. Rather, last year was just a brief wet respite.
The pillars of Kern’s economy — agriculture and oil — are facing tough times. Local businesses have acknowledged that job losses are expected across all economic sectors.
What do we do? We do what we always do in tough times. We support and help each other. We look after our families, friends and neighbors.
Now is not the time to hunker down and point fingers over who is to blame for the coronavirus’ spread, or why testing in the U.S. is delayed. It’s not productive to ask why America is behind the curve in developing testing, diagnostic, containment and treatment plans. Rather we must hope these problems can be quickly addressed.
Now is also not the time to dismiss the dangers of the potentially deadly coronavirus.
Now is the time to take the threat seriously. Take steps to protect ourselves and others. These steps include: wash our hands; stop shaking hands; avoid large crowds. While there is no vaccine for coronavirus, try to avoid other common illnesses by getting such things as flu and pneumonia vaccines. Go to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov to learn about other steps that should be taken to prevent contracting coronavirus; what to do if you are sick; and how to protect our community.
No doubt all of our lives will be affected in some way by this pandemic. To minimize the effects and protect those around us, we must be willing to temporarily change our behavior and follow the advice of healthcare providers.
This is the time to look beyond just ourselves — whether it is in dealing with the coronavirus, or the economic hardships that many of us and our neighbors will experience.
Check on your neighbors. Offer to help. Show kindness and support. Patronize local businesses, which are certain to feel the financial hit of an economic downturn.
Government agencies, churches and social service organizations cannot begin to address all the needs that will arise in the weeks and months ahead.
We are family. Offer your help to those in needs, or those who just need a sympathetic, understanding ear.