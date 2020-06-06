Those words ignited a wildfire of outrage over racial discrimination and police brutality, and we are watching a nationwide protest, including in Bakersfield.
On May 25, the world watched the videotaped killing of George Floyd. He pleaded with a police officer to remove his knee from his neck. “I can’t breathe,” Floyd said, as the officer pressed his head into a Minneapolis street. Floyd stopped breathing and died.
In 2014, Eric Garner, who was being arrested for allegedly selling cigarettes illegally, said those same words, as New York City police officers sat on his head and pinned him to the ground.
A list of controversial police shootings and beatings in recent decades form a horrific pattern of violence against black men and women. In many cases, the victims were unarmed. Some led to the arrest, but seldom the conviction, of officers.
Just since December, three cases, with one being Floyd’s, provoked nationwide outrage and protests.
In December, Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old pre-med graduate student, was babysitting her young nephew, when she heard a sound outside a window. A neighbor had called the Fort Worth, Texas, police to report an open door. Thinking it was a burglar, Jefferson looked outside.
When an officer saw the black woman’s form and what appeared to be a gun, he shot and killed Jefferson. Police body cameras revealed the officer failed to identify himself before firing his weapon.
On March 13, plainclothes police officers executing a no-knock search warrant in Louisville, Ky., used a battering ram to enter the apartment of the sleeping 26-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor. Hearing the noise, her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, called 911 to report a break-in and fired his licensed gun. Officers fatally shot Taylor. The suspect police sought lived in another part of the city and already was in custody.
The list of similar tragic deaths is long. It includes controversial police shootings in Kern County and Bakersfield. In 2015, The Guardian newspaper reported more people per capita were killed in police shootings in Kern County than in any American county. Two years later, the California attorney general investigated the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office for alleged civil rights abuses.
But in the wake of the George Floyd protests, the responses from both agencies give hope that a better, more enlightened law enforcement future lies ahead. Bakersfield’s newly appointed Police Chief Greg Terry and Sheriff Donny Youngblood have condemned the actions of Minneapolis police.
“The death of Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis is horrific. The actions by the police officers in this video is inexcusable,” Terry said. “The behavior of these officers does not meet my expectations of any police officer in our country. Police officers have a legal, moral, and ethical obligation to use only proper methods of arrest.
“While our officers have already been well trained in this area, upon seeing the Minneapolis video, I immediately directed that our training staff review this incident with every Bakersfield police officer for a clear understanding that such actions are not acceptable in our society,” Terry said.
“There’s a requirement by law to intervene when excessive force is being used by a police officer and you’re a police officer. That didn’t happen in this case,” Youngblood said, adding that the use of a knee to hold someone down is not a training method taught within the Sheriff’s Office. Youngblood said he has reviewed the KCSO’s policies and procedures and wants to ensure something such as what happened to Floyd never happens within his department.
These are good words. They are a start that must be followed by actions, including increasing communications between the community and police.
We are encouraged by the police chief’s quick outreach to all Bakersfield residents, including protesters.
“Policing hasn’t done enough,” Terry said, during an online Zoom community meeting organized by the Bakersfield Police Department.
Police officers are not being deployed into our neighborhoods, rather they are part of our neighborhoods and community, Terry noted, adding, “For far too long, the police have decided what the community needs.”
Terry has made a good start — both as the city’s new police chief and in healing long-festering wounds.