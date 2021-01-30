The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has been chaotic and slow. Health experts are likening the competition between states and counties, and the anxiety of Americans demanding vaccines, to the epic survivalist story “The Hunger Games.”
Limited supplies are slow to arrive. States are competing with each other for vaccines, much like they did in the early pandemic days for ventilators, testing and personal protection supplies. While all states are being shortchanged, in some regions the availability of vaccines seems to be more limited than in others.
With delivery systems differing from state to state and vulnerable Americans unable to even sign up to get shots, “vaccine tourism” is flourishing. People are driving hundreds of miles to get vaccinated. Some states, such as Florida, now are narrowing access to only their residents.
To say this is a mess is an understatement.
And to make matters worse, new and more contagious variants of the coronavirus have been spreading throughout the nation.
The good news is that within his first week in office, President Biden has vowed to immediately increase vaccine supplies to the states by 16 percent. While this is not enough to vaccinate all Americans and create the “herd immunity” that will provide further protection, it will help.
Biden’s coronavirus team also will be giving states at least a three-week notice of supply deliveries – rather than the previous one-week notice – to help better schedule clinics and bring clarity to how and where people can be vaccinated.
Help is on the way in the form of a more organized nationwide distribution effort and increased supplies. But we must be patient. We must continue to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and wash our hands.
With these more contagious variants now reported in most states, including California, the potential of getting sick and dying from COVID-19 has increased. These next few weeks will be increasingly dangerous and deadly.
Last week, Kern County Supervisors appointed a new public health services director to replace retiring director Matt Constantine. While Brynn Carrigan is new to the post, she served as assistant director since 2012 and has overseen many of the department’s health initiatives. She should be well qualified to help lead the county’s pandemic response.
Kern County also has invested millions of dollars – some allocated from federal programs – to launch an all-hands-on-deck local campaign to control the pandemic and get people vaccinated.
But county officials and local health care providers cannot manufacture the vaccines, which will remain in short supply and will be rationed according to need. However, they are responsible for developing and implementing an equitable and ethically-based system for distributing the vaccines.
Last week, Kern County opened a massive vaccination center at the Kern County Fairgrounds in south Bakersfield. Within a couple of days, all existing appointments had been filled up and people were told to check back the following week for availability.
The Health Department also has posted an interactive map, which allows residents to type in their addresses and find nearby health care providers offering vaccinations to qualified groups. The website address is https://phweb.kerncounty.com/Html5Viewer/index.html?viewer=COVID19Vaccination#
But for the weeks and months ahead, vaccines will remain in limited supply.
Be patient and supportive of public officials and health care providers who are working around the clock to get vaccines into our arms.
When you have an opportunity to get vaccinated, roll up your sleeve.
Meanwhile, protect yourself and others by continuing to wear a face mask, maintaining social distancing and washing your hands.
Even if you get vaccinated, continue to practice the COVID-19 protocol. Much is unknown about the vaccines’ effectiveness — particularly as new variants of the disease are discovered. These added protections will help contain the spread of the virus.
Our behavior and our individual commitment to fighting the pandemic through these basic steps are truly the most effective strategy now.