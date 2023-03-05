The Kern County Hospital Authority board did a do-over last month. Members held a “special” meeting to make up for the one where the public was illegally locked out.
It may have seemed to some to be a magnanimous, inclusionary gesture by the board. In fact, members had broken the state’s open-meeting law that allows public attendance. They had to hold a do-over meeting.
Board members blamed a “newly contracted security supervisor” for the illegal exclusion of the public. But whether it was intentional, or because of stupidity, it does not really matter.
Board members, who include chairman Russ Bigler, Kern Medical surgeon Amir Berjis, Housing Authority Executive Director Stephen Pelz, Valley Republic Bank Vice President Phil McLaughlin, Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop and Countryside Market & Restaurant Chief Operating Officer Raji Brar, have a legal obligation to obey the law and make sure those who work for them obey the law.
If the new security supervisor did not know or understand the law, it was up to board members to assure citizens that they have the right to monitor the behavior and decisions of their public officials.
Kern residents deserve more than an explanation that a new supervisor messed up. Board members must explain how or if the supervisor was trained, and how the supervisor and all Kern Medical staff and administrators will be better trained to follow California’s open-meeting law in the future.
At a board meeting in mid-February, about 15 members of the public attended and four made public comments. But others who arrived late to the 11:30 a.m. session were illegally barred from entering the meeting. These people included members of the SEIU Local 521, a union that represents Kern Medical employees.
Last summer, a strike at Kern Medical was narrowly averted when union members and hospital officials ratified a new contract after protracted and contentious negotiations.
Both Kern Medical officials and union representatives agreed that the public hospital’s pay needed to be increased in light of the nationwide nursing shortage. But hospital representatives accused the union of using the negotiations to change disciplinary processes and union officials accused the Hospital Authority of hiding financial information.
A union member called last month’s meeting lockout part of a “pattern of trying to silence worker concerns about patient care and safety at the hospital authority.”
Since 1867, Kern Medical has been the county’s taxpayer-supported public hospital. Over the years, it has struggled with mounting debt.
In 2014, the Legislature passed and Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law a bill that allowed the creation of the Kern County Hospital Authority, with the goal of better managing the hospital and its spending. The authority is overseen by an independent board.
Kern Medical is an academic teaching institution as well as a safety net hospital. Its mission is to provide “safe, compassionate and high-quality care.”
That’s a pretty tall order, with many people — employees, medical staffs, patients and taxpayers — often differing over how Kern Medical provides services.
Public oversight, including access to all Hospital Authority board meetings, is critical to ensuring Kern Medical is operated appropriately and efficiently.
Some may believe the public’s oversight of its government is just a lot of picking at nits. But California’s open-meeting law and its companion, the Public Records Act, are the foundations for citizens’ ability to watch how decisions are made and hold government agencies accountable.
To entrenched bureaucrats and politicians, these laws are annoying at best and to be ignored at worst.
This dismissive attitude has been at the heart of many successful court challenges, including some waged by this newspaper, to keep public agencies accountable to the people they serve.
Over the decades, state legislators have passed and strengthened these “sunshine” laws and voters have enshrined them into the California Constitution.
They are too important to be disobeyed, ignored or taken for granted.