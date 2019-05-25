Driving along Truxtun Avenue in downtown Bakersfield, it’s hard not to take the Kern Veterans Memorial for granted. It’s such a familiar sight that it hardly turns a person’s head most days.
A graceful structure nestled in a plaza shared by the Visitors’ Bureau, Amtrak station and Beale Memorial Library, the memorial honors Kern County residents who have served in the armed forces. Between its flag poles, a Wall of Valor lists the names of Kern County people who were killed or declared missing in action during wartime.
Since the memorial was unveiled in 2007, more than 1,000 names have been added to the Wall of Valor. Initially, about 350 of those names were provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Another 600 names were added mostly by Bakersfield High School students in a “labor of love” research project.
Those students, as well as the family and friends of the dead, have vowed not to let us forget the ultimate sacrifices our neighbors made to protect the freedoms we enjoy today. We should do no less.
Their efforts should be an inspiration to all of us to pause this Memorial Day weekend to remember the men and women who fought and died in America’s many wars. We must not take for granted the cost to protect us.
We live in a dangerous world. Saber rattling by self-consumed politicians can easily put us on the brink of war. There is hardly a place in this world that a battle of some sort is not being waged and others being planned in politicians’ minds.
It is our duty as Americans to demand that our leaders be honest brokers – as interested in keeping the global peace as they are in ambitiously seeking advantage through war. It is our duty to demand that this nation’s blood and treasure not be spent thoughtlessly.
Republican Herbert Hoover, America’s 31st president, wisely noted, “Older men declare war. But it is youth that must fight and die.”
Century after century, America’s youth have died in wars older politicians have declared from the comfort and protection of their offices. Future generations have been sacrificed to advance the views and fortunes of those too old or unwilling to fight.
This was true in the mid-1800s, when the idea of observing Memorial Day, or Decoration Day, as some called it, was born.
More than 600,000 Americans died fighting each other in the Civil War. Depending on who and where you ask, the war was fought to end slavery, or to defend states’ rights. It divided the nation, families and friends. It spent the blood of young Americans and left wounds that fester today.
But from that war came the annual observation of Memorial Day – a day to decorate the graves of the war’s dead and honor their sacrifices.
In 1865, the federal government began creating national military cemeteries. One of the newest one was created in 2009 on land donated by the Tejon Ranch, south of Bakersfield.
Understandably, for many years following the Civil War, the observation of an annual Memorial Day, or Decoration Day, differed between the former Union and Confederate states. But gradually uniformity evolved.
In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which moved four holidays, including Memorial Day, from “traditional dates” to a specified Monday to create three-day weekends. Memorial Day now is observed on the last Monday of May.
And while the change may encourage many to focus more on having a three-day holiday off work, the focus should be on recognizing the sacrifices made that provide us with that work and the ability to celebrate life.
This weekend, honor those who have served and died in our wars. Demand that our elected leaders do so, too.