Miss — We're thousands of miles away from the Beltway, but Kern County, like the rest of the country, is feeling the effects of the government shutdown now being debated in Washington, D.C., as President Trump pushes for a budget allocation to fund his controversial southern border wall.
Hikers and adventure seekers hoping to explore Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks will just have to wait. The National Parks Service decided to fully close both parks on Wednesday, citing unsafe visitor conditions.
All Internal Revenue Service offices are closed as well, causing headaches for people who might otherwise be ready to get a head start on tax season.
Cities with an abundance of federal offices and federal employees — most of whom are either furloughed or working without any firm idea of when they might be paid, have it even worse.
While elected leaders wrangle, ordinary citizens suffer. Let's hope the end of this shutdown is near.
Miss — The holidays are a time for celebrating, but do people still need to be reminded not to drink and drive?
Authorities say a total of 73 people were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in the Bakersfield area during the New Year's holiday period.
Bakersfield's California Highway Patrol office made 54 DUI arrests from Dec. 28 through Jan. 1, according to Officer Vaughn Cain.
During that same period, Bakersfield police arrested 19 people on suspicion of DUI. Eight of those were involved in crashes, Detective Timothy Berchtold said.
Drinking and driving is dangerous for everyone on the road. Every day, 29 people in the United States die in motor vehicle crashes that involve an alcohol-impaired driver, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics.
Some resolutions for 2019: Drink responsibly; always have a designated driver who has actually been designated; and check this space next year for an article about zero New Year's holiday DUIs.
Hit — Most people spent the start of the new year wrapped up in blankets and warm clothing, but hundreds decided to take a chilly dip at the annual Polar Bear Plunge.
Participants endured a water temperature of 49 degrees — a bit cooler than the pool's regular low- to mid-50s range for the event — to really give them the "polar" effect.
The almost-icy water undoubtedly made the warmth of recovery and the celebratory reception with friends and family afterward all the better.
Regret missing this year's Plunge? Take heart. The Bakersfield College swim team will hold its first Polar Bear Swim and Dip Saturday morning. Money raised from the event will go toward the swim team.
What to bring: a swimsuit, a blanket or two, and good humor.
Hit — Bakersfield's municipal real estate man retired last Friday, but his lasting work is not over yet.
The Thomas Roads Improvement Program is getting down to the nitty-gritty, with the Centennial Corridor scheduled for completion in 2022. Property acquisition manager Don Anderson got the (wrecking) ball rolling on the project.
Construction of the Centennial Corridor required project managers to cut a swath through the middle of the Westpark neighborhood. Anderson said in a Californian interview the toughest challenge was the "sentimental value, emotional value" of the homes people had to leave behind.
After the Centennial Corridor is completed, the city will start work on the Hageman Flyover, an overpass linking Golden State Avenue to Hageman Road.
In a few years' time, we'll all be celebrating cleaner air, shorter commute times and reduced traffic congestion.