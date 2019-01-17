Hit — A lot of dog owners would do almost anything to protect their furry best friends, and in many cases that puppy love isn't reserved just for one's own dog. Take the Tehachapi woman who's on a mission to help Kern County's toughest canines.
After receiving a letter from an organization called Vested Interests in K-9s and seeing a photo of Oklahoma City Police Officer Sgt. Ryan Stark bending over the casket of his canine partner Kye, Jennie Haberlander set out to raise funds to buy protective vests for "badge-wearing" dogs.
At the time, only one of Kern County's five working SWAT dogs had a vest. With help from the community, a total of $6,000 was raised and three vests purchased.
"I felt that it was going to be my mission," said Haberlander in a TBC Media interview. "I had to get those dogs covered."
Mission accomplished.
Miss — Portions of Kern County had a snow day Tuesday, and the white stuff came with a vengeance.
Frazier Park residents were shoveling driveways in a frenzy after the area's biggest one-day snow event in a decade. Almost a foot of snow blanketed the ground.
While the wet weather gave a boost to the groundwater supplies, it also caused major headaches for drivers on the I-5 near the Grapevine. Due to wet and windy conditions, all lanes of the freeway in both directions for five miles were shut down. Several drivers were stuck on the freeway.
Is it too soon to start wishing for warmer weather?
Hit — What has two giant mechanical arms, metal grabbers, a set of wheels and, on a typical day, deactivates bombs and examines suspicious items? The Kern County Bomb Squad's robot duo, of course.
The robots, originally purchased in 2006 and 2010 with grant funding, have not received upgrades in all their years of use. Officials at the Sheriff's Office knew if the robots were to break, they could not be fixed.
But the Sheriff’s Office received a $230,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that will finance upgrades for both robots.
While nearly $250K might seem excessive for two robot upgrades — in social media comments, some readers expressed outrage over the cost and purpose — consider this scenario:
One deputy, in a recent interview with The Californian, told of the day one of the robots was deployed to interact with a man who had barricaded himself in his Shafter house. As the robot was delivering the man a phone for negotiating purposes, it was hit with three shotgun blasts. If the Sheriff's Office hadn't had a robot, the deputy explained, a colleague might have been shot instead.
“We can fix a robot, but we can’t fix a human in the same way,” Deputy Ethan Plugge said.
So, $250k for robots upgrades? Or the alternative? Class dismissed.