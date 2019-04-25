Miss — Valley fever is on the rise again.
The disease killed six people and infected 2,937 people in Kern County last year, the highest number of diagnosed cases since 1992. It is a 27-year record, building on a four-year increase.
Another finding was the incidence rate among men was 27 percent higher than among women, according to health officials.
The increase might be due to growing public awareness of the disease and enhanced knowledge in the medical community.
No one likes to see growing numbers in valley fever, but more people diagnosed can seek the treatment they need, and it could lead to finding a cure one day.
Hit — If you're looking for an affordable place to live, Bakersfield claims the top spot in the entire country, according to a new study by Move.org.
According to the study, the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $725 with utilities an average of $208.18. Bakersfield residents earning the minimum wage of $11 per hour need to work just 20 hours per week to pay for the apartment plus utilities.
Fresno is the second-most affordable city in the country.
By contrast, San Francisco was named the least affordable city in the United States, where minimum-wage-earning residents must work 56 hours per week to make rent and utilities totaling $2,647.31 per month.
Yet another reason to call Bakersfield home.
Miss — Take a deep breath before reading this one. On second thought, maybe you shouldn't.
According to American Lung Association findings, Kern County landed in the top three by three different measures of poor air quality. It topped the short-term particle pollution list, came in second in year-round particle pollution after Fresno County and placed third in ozone concentration, after Los Angeles and Fresno counties.
Overall, the entire state stinks when it comes to its air quality.
But it's not all bad news as there have been improvements. Last year was the valley's cleanest year on record in terms of ozone pollution, and the region has seen an 80 percent overall reduction in air pollution during the last 20 years.
Let's hope the county can take that deep breath in the future with clean air filling our lungs.
Miss — Measles hasn't made its way to Kern County, but it's only a matter of time.
A measles outbreak has been identified in Los Angeles County with five cases currently being investigated by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Overall, there are 695 measles cases in 22 states across the country, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is the highest annual number recorded since the disease was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000.
The best way to avoid catching measles is by getting vaccinated, washing your hands, covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
If we don't end this outbreak, what's next? Polio? Smallpox?