Hit — Residents who have cursed at various potholes or complained about the lack of sidewalks around the city are in luck: the city wants to hear about it.
The city is currently taking suggestions from residents on bicycle and roadway improvements that could be made around town. The suggestions could be incorporated later on as part of a new bicycle and pedestrian safety plan.
Residents can click on https://bakersfield.altaplanning.cloud/#/ until July 15 and comment on what they like or think could be improved with the city's infrastructure.
According to several reports, Bakersfield is one of the more dangerous cities for pedestrians so this could be a good way for the city to fix its rocky roads.
Hit — It seems as though traditional heavy foggy days in the Central Valley are a thing of the past.
Scientists at UC Berkeley have found a strong correlation between the trend in fog frequency and the trend in air emissions. As air pollution in the valley worsened during the mid-20th century, the number of fog days increased, according to the study.
The frequency of tule fog in the valley increased 85 percent from 1930 to 1970, then decreased 76 percent between 1980 and 2016.
Other than the obvious clearer skies, benefits include improved public health, students missing fewer school days due to fog delays and a decrease in pileups and traffic fatalities when driving.
Though those foggy days make for some "mist-ical" views, we prefer seeing less of them.
Miss — As Cal State Bakersfield students weigh housing options for the upcoming school year, they could save a few bucks if they live on-campus.
When comparing the 2019-2020 housing rates to this year, there will be a 11.05 percent and 8.64 percent decrease in double and triple occupancy room rates, respectively. Students could save close to $1,000 depending on which room type they choose.
But it's not enough.
But CSUB still has relatively high rates compared to other CSU schools. For example, a student who wants to live in a single occupancy room at CSUB would pay $12,150 next year, while a student at CSU Long Beach would pay $8,994. At CSU Stanislaus, a first-year student living in a single suite at the Village I housing complex would pay $7,895.
The reduction is a step in the right direction to draw in more students to live on campus, but until rates drop another couple thousand dollars, there's still a long way to go.
Hit — When you think of the Bakersfield College Drumline, Queen's infamous "We Are the Champions" should be synonymous with it.
The 36-member ensemble took home a gold medal in the Independent Open Class division at the Winter Guard International World Championships this past weekend in Dayton, Ohio. It's the first time the team has won the honor, after placing sixth last year.
The team's performance portrayed what life was like in the Garden of Eden before man arrived and featured a mysterious "snake" made up of the members.
Kudos, everyone, all the hard work and dedication clearly paid off.