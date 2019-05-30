Hit — Cats may have nine lives but this puppy is showing everyone nothing can stop her.
On May 15, a woman reported hearing gunshots in her neighborhood, and when she went outside she saw three teenagers laughing and running away. She heard what sounded like crying and found a wounded puppy underneath her vehicle.
The puppy, named Oakley, was shot twice in the head with buckshot, and both loads barely missed her brain.
Fast forward to today, Oakley is recovering well after an eye-removal surgery due to a pellet that entered her eye.
Dispatch Assistant Karisa Woodworth has been taking care of Oakley, but she will be up for adoption soon with Pet Matchmaker Rescue, where she will hopefully find a loving home.
It looks like little Oakley will get a happy puppy ending.
Hit — Graduation season is upon us and the community's best and brightest students are entering the next phase of their lives.
Thousands of students from the Kern High School District this week walked across the stage to accept their diploma covers, turned their tassels to the left and became alumni of their respective schools.
Whether they are staying in the area, heading off to college somewhere far away or pursuing a different type of adventure, these graduates are the future and we can't wait to see what they do. Congrats, grads.
Miss — Stickers from an anonymous group have been popping up on Bakersfield College's campus, and they simply don't belong in our community.
The group, Hundred-Handers, is bringing "white advocacy into the real world in a way that is safe for the anonymous activist," according to an email from the group to The Californian.
Faculty members first noticed a "Smash Cultural Marxism" sticker placed on a Jess Nieto Memorial Conference poster, which celebrates the life of the Chicano activist. Other stickers appeared on doorknobs, elevators and several posters on campus promoting messages such as "Never Apologize for Being White," "Feminism is Cancer" and "'Diversity' Means No White People."
While we believe in free speech, these stickers are offensive and don't promote diversity and an inclusive environment. Messages such as these continue to separate us, and it's the last thing we need in an already divisive time.
Hit — A West High School counselor gets some major kudos for being the first-ever Kern County recipient of a prestigious award.
The school held a surprise assembly Wednesday for Meagan Holmes, this year's Arthur S. Marmaduke Award recipient. Since 1985 the award has recognized an outstanding California high school counselor who demonstrates exemplary skills in helping students fulfill their dreams of going to college, according to a press release.
Holmes has been dedicated to supporting first-generation and low-income students and helping them realize their potentials beyond high school.
A great person started the tradition for Kern County, and hopefully more of our counselors will be recognized in the future.