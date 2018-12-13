Hit — Look! In the streets of Bakersfield! It's a bird (sort of)! It's a new way to get around town! It's a convoy of electric scooters!
Bird, an e-scooter company, dropped off 200 rentable single-person conveyances on city sidewalks overnight last Thursday, and city residents were quick to take them for a spin.
To ride, potential customers must first download the Bird app, then scan the scooter's code to unlock it. When they've arrived at their destination, riders need to indicate on the app they're finished, park the scooter appropriately and take a picture of the parked scooter.
The scooters can cause frustration. Riders need to show sidewalk manners, leave their scooters upright when they park and refrain from blocking sidewalks, ramps or fire hydrants. We'll see how it goes.
Miss — As city officials celebrate the narrow passage of the 1-cent sales tax increase, county officials are bracing for their "worst-case scenario" after their own sales tax measure failed.
The city has promised to hire 100 additional police officers with funds from the tax increase. Sheriff Donny Youngblood worries many of those officers will be hired from among the ranks of current sheriff's deputies.
With deputies working long mandatory overtime hours and experiencing long wait times for backup, and the Sheriff's Office generally experiencing personnel shortages, Youngblood is concerned, and rightfully so.
He also may need to close substations in areas of the county with low population numbers if certain deputies leave and nobody can be found to replace them. The department currently has around 70 vacancies.
The Sheriff's Office was already in trouble, and one of the few ways citizens could've helped — voting in favor of the county sales tax — was rejected; voters made their feelings clear. Voters frustrated with the Sheriff's Office should remember we're getting our money's worth.
Hit — Several important community leaders have retired this year and their contributions should not go unrecognized.
District Attorney Lisa Green, who served two four-year terms as the county's top prosecutor, broke barriers as the first woman in Kern County to hold the position. She has been devoted to the District Attorney's Office since 1983, when she first joined as a law clerk. She has prosecuted more than 110 felony trials.
Jean Fuller served the state senate's 16th District for eight years. A Kern County native, she was previously the superintendent of the Bakersfield City School District and 32nd District Assemblywoman. Her involvement in the community through the Kern County Museum Authority Board and Boys & Girls Clubs of America demonstrates her passion for giving back.
County Counsel Mark Nations has served Kern County's legal department for more than 30 years. Some of his well-known cases involved overturned child sexual abuse convictions throughout the 1980s, cases that led him argue in front of the state's Supreme Court. His work is not quite done, though. He will work as a legal advisor for a church in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Kern County is lucky to have had these passionate pubic servants. They leave big shoes to fill.