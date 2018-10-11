HIT — Fourth District supervisorial candidate Grace Vallejo would like the Kern County Board of Supervisors to consider establishing remote, temporary polling places so that registered voters in rural locales can obtain and submit early vote-by-mail ballots. It's a good idea, given Latinos' low voter turnout rates, but the Kern County Elections Division says it's impractical at this late date. So no dice this year.
It's still pretty easy to vote, though.
Early voting began Monday, when the county election office sent out thousands of mail-in ballots. Those ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 6 and received by the elections office no later than Nov. 9.
Kern County residents can request a one-time vote-by-mail ballot by completing and returning the California vote-by-mail ballot application, available online until Oct. 30, on https://www.kernvote.com.
Citizens can also head to the elections office at 1115 Truxtun Ave. to cast their votes before Election Day.
There's still time to register. Visit https://registertovote.ca.gov or have your paper applications postmarked by Oct. 22.
Remember, it is our duty to use our voices and participate in this democracy.
MISS — You might want to read this next one on an empty stomach.
Public Health inspectors shut down Amestoy's on the Hill Monday after finding rodent droppings throughout the facility.
According to an inspection report, the restaurant had rodent droppings "in bar area, in food prep area, under and behind equipment" and on cans in the food storage area.
Inspectors noted other problems, such as grease buildup and flooring issues, and Amestoy's received a failing score of 58.
Then, on Wednesday, we learned that McMurphy's Irish Pub was also closed because of rodent droppings and live cockroaches.
Hopefully these longstanding establishment can clean up their acts and open soon.
HIT — A project called Veterans Village may soon be giving homeless veterans their own piece of home sweet home.
The village will consist of 12 "tiny homes," green space and a common room with laundry. Each home is 400 square feet, but still includes a bathroom, kitchenette, bedroom and living area. Each unit can house up to three individuals.
The project will be built on Covey Avenue in Oildale.
According to the most recent count, about 83 veterans in Kern County are homeless, with approximately 40 residing on the streets, Heather Kimmel, assistant director of the Housing Authority of Kern, said in a recent Californian interview. The remaining 43 veterans live in transitional housing.
If this project inspires similar ones in the future, Kern County will have taken a big step toward helping those who sacrificed for their country off our streets and safe.
Maybe one day we can make veteran homelessness a thing of the past.
HIT — Hip-hop artist and activist Common came to Bakersfield this week to speak to the city's youths about issues that impact them.
The artist discussed racism, discrimination and civic engagement.
“I feel like the younger generation is the generation leading us in the right way to how we should deal with people who are different than us,” Common said. “The younger generation is more open-minded, they’re more progressive. They’re moving the world forward.”
The visit was part of the Imagine Justice Hope & Redemption Tour, which focuses on criminal justice reform.
Similar discussions, with or without celebrities, are helpful and necessary if we hope to build a better future. We can all start by talking to each other without judgement.