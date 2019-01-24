Hit — Parking patrols: can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em. But maybe they're not such a bad thing.
The city council approved three new full-time positions for parking enforcement technicians that will focus on downtown and Bakersfield College areas.
Business owners have already expressed their support. Manager of House of Flowers Ben Klawitter said in an interview with The Californian it'll be good for business because "I'm not going to have somebody parking in front of my business for two days straight."
Think of all the times you wanted to park in front of a business in downtown Bakersfield but couldn't because cars were exceeding their stay. Now it'll be more regulated.
For those that are against the move, mainly fearful of getting ticketed, there's an easy solution: don't park longer than is allowed.
Miss — Walking in the city could be dangerous to your health, a new study shows.
Bakersfield is the seventh most dangerous metro area in the nation to be a pedestrian, according to Smart Growth America, and the only California city to make the top 25 list.
According to the report, the Bakersfield metro area recorded 247 pedestrian deaths from 2008 to 2017.
With numbers like these, changes need to occur. City and local groups have been working at reducing the number of pedestrians who are killed or seriously injured. One of those ways has been improving and creating more crosswalks like the lighted crosswalk on Airport Drive that helps drivers better see walkers.
Educating pedestrians and drivers on the rules of the road is also important. Drivers must give pedestrians the right of way, and they must always be on the lookout. Pedestrians must look both ways before crossing, whether at an intersection or mid-block, crosswalk or no crosswalk.
The city seems to need a refresher in driver's ed 101.
Hit — Alzheimer's disease and related dementias affect thousands of families here in Kern County, but the Alzheimer's Association shows it's here to help.
With a space double in size from its previous one, the Alzheimer's Association can take on more patients and volunteers. And it comes at an important time.
According to the association, the number of people 65 and older in Kern County estimated to have Alzheimer’s disease in 2030 is 19,726. That's an 85 percent increase relative to the 10,645 people living with the disease in 2015.
The association served 293 people in the 2017-18 fiscal year. Halfway through the current fiscal year, it is already close to exceeding that number, with hopes of helping 600 people.
It's comforting that families have a place to turn to to help them during difficult times.
Miss — Craving Mexican food? You'll have to say adios to a few favorites.
In just a short span, the city lost three Mexican eateries. After 70 years, Sinaloa in downtown Bakersfield posted a note on its door that read, "Thank you Bakersfield for allowing us to serve you for 70 years. We are now CLOSED forever."
On Wednesday, it was reported the city is set to purchase Casa Tequila Bar & Grill for $2.5 million and shut it down in the next few weeks. That same day, La Colonia in east Bakersfield announced it's closing after 40 years in the community.
These closures seem to follow a trend. Just last month Mexicali West treated its last set of customers after more than four decades on California Avenue.
With each restaurant calling it quits, and strip malls and chains planned to take their place, the city loses history, tradition and spots where friends and family can indulge in authentic Mexican food.