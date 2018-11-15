HIT — Bakersfield's own Rep. Kevin McCarthy was elected House minority leader, giving his hometown a big win.
McCarthy won with a vote of 159-43 Wednesday. After previously serving as Majority Whip and House majority leader, the veteran Republican was a natural for the position.
When asked what his win means for his Bakersfield constituents, McCarthy said in an interview with The Californian, they have a seat at the table, for every issue.
Born and raised in Bakersfield, he attended Bakersfield College and earned a bachelor's and master's degree at Cal State Bakersfield. He went on to be a Kern Community College District trustee and served on the state Assembly before seeking election to the House of Representatives.
Seeing a Bakersfield native achieve great feats, including those who go all the way up to leadership positions in Congress, is something all citizens can appreciate.
MISS — Ensuring all students have an equal shot at pursuing their education should be a given, but Bakersfield College's southwest campus is struggling to find a permanent home.
The lease for the building where the southwest campus is currently located is ending in March 2019. The KCCD Finance and Audit Committee now is looking into temporary spaces.
A proposal with five possible properties was provided to the college and district. However, only one is in the southwest part of town, and most of the spaces are smaller than the current one.
While a temporary space likely is the next step, committee members should focus on finding a permanent solution big enough for all students.
HIT — When other parts of California are in danger, Kern County shows it's full of heroes.
The Kern County Fire Department sent 70 firefighters to assist other agencies in Ventura and Butte counties in battling the blazes that have swept through California.
Bakersfield Fire Department personnel also have been sent to help with the blazes.
Back in Bakersfield, businesses such as Autonomy Farms, Jake's Tex Mex and Moo Creamery have started a Facebook page called "We Care Bakersfield" seeking donations of everyday items for Camp Fire victims. The public can donate gently used or new clothes, toiletries and basic essentials.
People can drop off donations during business hours at Jake's Tex Mex, Rig City, Flower Bar and Wine Me Up.
When duty calls, ordinary citizens spring into action. We thank our county's firefighters, and firefighters on the front lines everywhere, for fighting to ensure the safety of at-risk Californians.
MISS — No one is crazy about increasing taxes, but when city residents consider the ramifications that will be faced now, would it have been all that bad?
The city is beginning to prepare for penny pinching times after the sales tax measure failed.
Cuts on certain services will have to be made, Executive Director of KernTax Michael Turnipseed said in a Californian interview.
“They’re going to be able to buy less and less, and more things will become worn out, dilapidated, maintained,” he said. “Maybe a roof starts leaking because they can’t fix the roofs.”
Cutting money from the general fund also will continue.
If passed, the 1 percent increase in the sales tax would have brought in millions in new tax revenue, which would have been used to fund more law enforcement officials and infrastructure.