Miss — Graduation is a time when friends and family members should be together to celebrate their loved ones' achievements, not stuck pounding on glass doors outside the venue where it's happening without them.
Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened to hundreds during Bakersfield College's commencement ceremony at Rabobank Arena on May 10.
The college thought the arena would hold more than enough guests — it can seat 10,000, but one section was closed off — for its largest graduating class ever. As it turns out, it wasn't nearly enough, and the doors were shut to prevent any more people from coming in once the arena reached capacity.
Many were disappointed and heartbroken, and more than 400 have signed a Change.org petition requesting another ceremony be held for 2019 graduates once Memorial Stadium's renovations are complete.
College officials say they don't anticipate similar problems once graduation returns to its usual place on campus next year, and that's great news, but it still doesn't make things right for those who missed such an important moment. Maybe a do-over is the way to go.
Hit — Move over Oscars and Grammys, the PEAAK Awards is the hottest award show honoring the true stars of our community.
The annual show recognizes the best in activities and athletics in the Kern High School District. Athletes often receive most of the recognition and coverage, but not here: This show aims to honor thespians, scholars, volunteers and overall awesome students.
The most prestigious award of the night, the Mayor's Trophy, went to Payton Renz, of Liberty High School. The award goes to a senior based on her athletic performance, academic achievement, leadership and community service, and Renz was completely deserving: She has spent the last four years involved in four sports, the National Honor Society, Kern County Student Leadership, her campus Bible Club and other groups.
Other students took home awards for greatest comeback, scholar vocalist, athletic play of the year and best community service project. Congrats to all.
Miss — We love our dogs. We love volunteerism. We love literacy. But they don't necessarily fit together in the same classroom.
A volunteer reader, dispatched by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools to Wayside Elementary School last week, brought two dogs into a second-grade classroom earlier this month. One student, 8-year-old Leilani Rivera, was bitten by one of the dogs, said to be an Akita or chow.
She had to have reconstruction surgery on her lower lip and right cheek at Kern Medical Center.
The girl was said to drawn her face close to the dog's. Chows and Akitas are often cited as among the breeds most likely to bite people. This sounds like one tragedy that could have been avoided.
Hit — Lightning in a Bottle, the annual mega-music and arts festival new this year to Kern County, took the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area by storm over the weekend, but you wouldn't know it today: It's a clean as when the event started last Thursday.
The 20,000 festival-goers seem to have packed out what they packed in, and the county park looked none the worse for wear.
It's the little things that count, so thanks for being so groovy, LIB.