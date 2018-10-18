HIT — Three Bakersfield women are trying to turn their personal, overwhelming stories of tragedy into opportunities for justice.
Diane Byrne, Cheryl Holsonbake and Jane Panent call their three victimized children the Bakersfield 3. The mothers are referring to Micah Holsonbake and Baylee Despot, who both went missing earlier this year, and James Kulstad, who was murdered in April.
The mothers have advocated for more resources for local law enforcement agencies and more funding for the Secret Witness program.
Earlier this week they showed their support for the family of homicide victim Cheyenne Watkins, 23, of Tehachapi. Alejandro Andres Sanchez, accused of the crime, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.
This is a group no one wants to be part of. The rest of us should be grateful, however, that these women are directing their grief toward the pursuit of justice. Any one of us, or one of our children, could be next victim.
MISS — Bakersfield residents will notice an empty space at Valley Plaza Mall in a few months when Sears closes its doors, having filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday.
A total of 142 stores will close nationwide, on top of the 46 store closings announced this summer.
The Kmart on County Line Road in Delano will close as well.
Fans of Sears will still have this, though: The Sears Outlet on White Lane will remain open. Many items that customers shop for at the retail giant, such as sofas, beds, outdoor items and clothing, are available at the outlet, and at cheaper prices.
The retail giant's closure after 53 years at the mall does have one positive: Another business will use that space to bring new goods and services to the community. This is a prime location, and that space won't be collecting dust.
MISS — What a month to be in the restaurant business. Two local restaurants recently closed (but soon reopened) because of failing health inspection reports, and now a contagious stomach illness has surfaced at another local eatery, according to Kern County Public Health.
A person working at Urbane Cafe on Mt. Vernon Avenue has been diagnosed with Shigellosis, a contagious illness caused by the bacteria Shigella. People who are infected may develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within a day or two of exposure. It is commonly transmitted through food by an infected person.
Anyone who has eaten food from Urbane Cafe between Oct. 2 and Oct. 15 may have been exposed. Concerned customers can call 1-888-648-1615.
Though is usually resolves itself within a week, medical treatment may be required. Watch for any symptoms and take care of yourselves.
HIT — The California High-Speed Rail Authority demonstrated progress this week, unveiling a locally supported alternative for routing bullet trains into Bakersfield.
Pending final approval by federal authorities, high-speed trains would lead southeast from Shafter parallel to Union Pacific railroad tracks before stopping at a station planned for F Street and Golden State Avenue on the city's north side.
An earlier route would have run trains to Truxtun and Union avenues, potentially a big disruption to homes and businesses in the area.
If this controversial, hugely over-budget project is going to move forward, and it looks at this point like it will, it ought to at least be as unobtrusive possible.