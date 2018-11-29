HIT — The saying "less is more" has never been more fitting than it is in the year-to-date homicide data collected by the Bakersfield Police Department. This year's number is grim, but it is markedly better than previous ones.
It's depressing that we're cheering about these homicide rates at all. But we shall.
A total of 28 homicides have occurred in the city thus far in 2018, a rate of 7.6 homicides per 100,000 population, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
In 2017 Bakersfield had 42 homicides, a rate of 11.03 per 100,000 people, and in 2016 had 32 homicides, or a rate of 8.49 per 100,000, according to BPD.
A lower homicide rate is always a positive, and we continue to keep our fingers crossed for ever shrinking numbers. In a perfect world, that number would be zero.
Is this year's lower number a matter of luck or the product of better practices by police and community stakeholders? If we hope to lower that homicide rate further still, that's an important question to ask.
HIT — As the holiday season nears, Kern County residents can spread some cheer with various donation opportunities.
Through Dec. 10, the Kern County Department of Human Services will be holding its annual Holiday Cottage, which helps fulfill the wishes of children in the foster program. Each child's wish is placed on Christmas trees, and community members can select a child to provide a gift for. For more information, call 633-7104.
Rabobank and California Highway Patrol's CHiPs for KiDs Toy Drive are accepting Christmas toys for children this season. Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted through Dec. 7 (at Rabobank) and Dec. 17 (for CHP). For more information, contact your local Rabobank branch and the CHiPs for KiDs Toy Drive at 396-6653.
Some may feel like their contribution is much, but the smallest donations, in conjunction with the rest of this giving community, can warm many hearths.
HIT — The Nov. 8 election has come and gone for we ordinary Kern County residents, but the Elections Department is still hard at work counting ballots.
Fewer than 3,000 votes remain to be counted, a fact that matters in the 21st Congressional District race, where TJ Cox leads incumbent Rep. David Valadao by just 500 votes. (Cox declared victory Wednesday). But more dramatically, the city's proposed 1-cent sales tax hike, Measure N, is within a scant 14 votes of passing.
Final results will be released by the office on Dec. 7.
People tend to think the work is done the day after the election. Not so; barely half the ballots were counted due to late-arriving mail-in ballots, provisional ballots and damaged or incomplete ballots.
The Elections Department is committed to counting every person's vote and delivering accurate results to the county.
Kudos to all those who really make every vote count.