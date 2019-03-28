Hit — Bakersfield City School District students are getting summer school after all this year.
There was an outcry last month after the district announced it would eliminate summer school, so this is good news for students who need a little extra help. Rather than waiting until the regular school year starts, they get to strengthen their brains over the break and be ready for a strong start in August.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Mark Luque said a 16-day program will run Monday through Thursday, June 3-27. The program will be offered at four campuses: Casa Loma, Longfellow and Stella Hills elementary schools and Emerson Middle School.
Something new with this year’s program is that it will be geared toward the lowest-performing students. They will be placed in remedial English and math classes to get them ready for the following school year.
Hit — Bakersfield was full of star power this week.
Actor Keanu Reeves took a detour to Meadows Field with other passengers Saturday after their flight made an emergency landing. The “John Wick” star offered to help fellow passengers with travel arrangements and then took a van with some of them to Los Angeles.
During the trip, he shared some fun facts about Bakersfield with his van mates, and even played them some Bakersfield Sound-era songs.
On Wednesday, actress Kristen Bell visited Bakersfield’s juvenile hall and met with detained girls who are part of a training program with Marley’s Mutts.
The girls demonstrated training techniques they’ve learned that can translate to real life skills and opened up to Bell about what the program means to them.
For her part, the “Frozen” star said she plans “to tell the world she believes in this program.”
Who’s next? Natalie Portman holding a master acting class at the Fox Theater? This place is turning into a regular Hollywood pit stop.
Miss — Considering how much controversy surrounded the makeup of the city’s sales tax oversight committee, one would think people would be jumping at the opportunity to fill the open position.
So far only two people seem interested.
In February, 82 people were considered for the nine committee spots. Only one woman, who also happens to be the only Latina, was selected, causing another uproar.
Hey, folks, apply for this committee. If you’re not happy with the group’s final makeup, but choose not to apply, finger pointing is not allowed.
Hit — Despite county government's financial hardships, detention deputies will be receiving a raise.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved raises for a majority of the county’s detention officers in an attempt to reduce the number of employees leaving the Sheriff’s Office.
This is the first time in six years detention deputies are getting raises, and it is expected to cost the county $1.6 million per year.
Also, supervisors recently approved an 18.5 percent pay increase for entry-level deputies.
Considering their job's high stress levels, deputies deserved the boost in their monthly checks.